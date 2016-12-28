Potable water soon for Karrau residents

WHILE contamination of the main water way passing near Karrau, Region Seven has been stymied, potable water from 25 stand-pipes is expected to flow through the village’s first water network in January.The Region Seven community, which lies some five minutes away from Bartica by boat, has experienced several months of contamination of the creek which passes through the village, caused by a mining operation. An initiative in the form of a well which is being undertaken collaboratively between the village council and the Guyana Water Inc (GWI) is nearing completion and the facility is expected to undergo several tests after the holiday season before water is distributed via the stand-pipes.

The new water facility consists of the well which was drilled during the first quarter of this year as well as several water tanks that will store water for distribution through the network. The network will then distribute the water via gravity-flow or mechanically to the standpipes which were erected in close proximity to the homes of Karrau’s residents.

This publication reported on the villages’ woes in December 2015 after residents reported that the creek was contaminated for several weeks. They said that a nearby mining operation was responsible for the murky colour of the water in the creek. The creek is a main source of water for residents who collect water from the waterway for washing and hygienic purposes, while some households utilised the water for drinking purposes.

Tests of the water later revealed its contaminated state and the village council later engaged GWI officials, including CEO Dr Richard Van-West Charles at Bartica on the matter. Subsequently, officials from the water entity travelled to the village earlier this year and met with village council and residents.

A partnership was established in which the community utilised its financial resources to cover the initial cost of the water distribution network.

Meanwhile, the creek‘s condition has improved vastly in recent months. According to residents, several miners who were operating in the vicinity of the creek have relocated from the area.

On Wednesday, a resident told this publication that another miner, whose operation was near to the creek, has adopted a new system of managing the tailings from his operation. Residents told this publication that the miner has excavated several small pits into one and the method has resulted in the tailings being confined to the tailings pond. As a result the “slushy” volumes of water which once breached the dams have been stymied.