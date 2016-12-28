Karibee Stables reap handsome rewards as 2016 horse race meets climax

AS IF winning the feature event and placing second in another was not enough, the Karibee Stable rode away with three awards at the Annual Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club’s Boxing Day race meet which was staged at the its facility, Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice on Sunday.Apart from winning the feature event and placing second in another, the Karibee Stable was awarded the Top Stable prize and its owner/trainer Mohendra Persaud was adjudged the Top Trainer.

Contesting the feature `B’ and Lower nine-furlong race Karibee Stables’ Golden Blue Ecko, imported from Canada and trained by Persaud, was unstoppable and took home the $1.2M prize money donated by Metro Computer and Office Supplies as well as the first place trophy.

According to reports, Golden Blue Ecko, ridden by Colin Ross, went to the head of affairs from the start and never relinquished the lead to the finish line.

Lady Budapest finished second, while Keep On Swinging of the Jumbo Jet Stable and Bravo Sky of the Karibee Stable placed third and fourth respectively.

However, Golden Blue Ecko was not that fortunate in a six-furlong event for animals classified `E’ and Lower and had to settle for second behind Release the Beast of the Jumbo Jet Stable and was ridden by Randolph Richmond. Settling Star of the Shariff Stable with Rupert Ramnauth, who was adjudged Top Jockey of the meet on board, won the seven-furlong race for horses classified `G’. Its’ My Turn, Fine Line and Work Force placed second, third and fourth respectively.

Genuine Risk, ridden by R. Appadhu won the six-furlong race for Guyana-bred two-year-old horses. Second was Miss Angelie. Princess Saria and Mischief Maker placed third and fourth respectively.

Amazon Warrior of the Abrahim Stable won the five-furlong race for West Indies and Guyana- bred `H’ and Lower horses ahead of Another Time, Blondie and Confusion respectively.

Party Time of the DeMattos Stable with Yap Drepaul on board won the `J’ and Lower and Two-Year-Old event from She’s So Special, Red Jet and Massapequs Dr. respectively.

The Top Jockey, Top Stable and Top Trainers awards were sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.