Guyana baseball records productive 2016

THE Guyana Baseball League (GBL) has recorded a productive 2016 with international competition being the highlight.In his New Year’s message president Robin Singh stated, “We are proud to report on our first foray into international competition, our U-21 female team took part in the Canadian U-21 Women’s Invitational. It was a wonderful experience for our players and a learning one for the management team.”

The president said, “Baseball Guyana featured on Canadian National Television and local (Halifax) newspapers and radio, garnering great publicity for our 50-year old nation.”

The message continued, “On behalf of the whole Baseball Guyana organisation, we wish you all the best as we begin another journey of challenges, victories, lessons and changes in the year ahead.

“2017 will see us build on this experience with male teams competing in the Federation of Baseball and Softball Pará (Brazil) International tournament in April. The females will also play in a tournament in the USA.”

Meanwhile the junior teams will begin competing in regional age group tournaments in the Americas region with the road to Olympic qualification beginning in September 2017.

“2017 will also see the establishment of the much anticipated Georgetown programme at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue. We have been kindly accommodated by the Minister of Education, Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine, who continues to champion the cause of a holistic education encompassing academics, sport, music and arts.”

The body will also be embarking on an ambitious coaching education drive and targeting the training and equipping of school teachers from all regions of Guyana.

It’s often repeated main goal is the establishment of a baseball facility and in 2016 the body moved inexorably closer to achieving this.

“We have no doubt that in 2017 much will be done to achieve our goal of a world class baseball academy for the benefit of our entire nation’s youths,” the statement ended by saying.