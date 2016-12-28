Brothers physically abused by mother

…abandoned in Port Kaituma house

LAW enforcement authorities in Georgetown have arrested the mother of three boys who were found physically abused and abandoned at a house at Oronoque in Port Kaituma last week.

The mother of the children, who resided at Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara prior to moving to the Region One community several months ago, reportedly left the children alone at the family’s home last Wednesday and travelled to the city.

The boys, whose ages were given as seven, five and 18 months old, were found alone on Thursday afternoon (December 22) by a male relative who returned to Port Kaituma after spending several weeks in the mining fields there. The man was horrified to find the boys alone at home, hungry and abused.

One of the boys nursed a cut to one of his feet and had swollen hands, which he reportedly sustained after being beaten by his mother; while the 18-month-old bore signs of physical abuse.

The children were subsequently placed in the custody of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) and they are expected to be moved to Georgetown this week. Hospital sources at Port Kaituma reported that the children’s condition have improved vastly in recent days.

After they were rescued last Thursday, one of the boys told the authorities that their mother allegedly left them alone after severely beating one of his brothers. The family had reportedly moved into the area a month ago.

Reports are that the children’s grandmother travelled to the Region One mining community after being informed of the children’s abandonment and she has indicated her willingness to take care of them.

The grandmother has reservations about the children being placed in the care of the State, however residents expressed concern that the woman is incapable of taking care of the boys.