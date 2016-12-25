Throne Room Expressions presents Christmas in the street for Lindeners

A FEW days back, the Christmas spirit came alive in Mackenzie, Linden, as members of the

Christian organization Throne Room Expressions, presented their second annual event called Christmas in the Street.

Republic Avenue was filled with residents who came from every nook and cranny to get a glimpse of the wonderful display by the dancers and singers in an array of colourful costumes.

The anxious crowd braving the inclement weather was in for a full treat and they were completely satisfied by the banquet of dance and song.

What was more fascinating was the arrival of a fully dressed King Jesus enthroned on his lofty throne stamping his authority as King of his earthly kingdom which was demonstrated in the form of a globe which he proudly held upwards for all to see. Dancers portraying angels flapped their wings to the plethora of dance moves to Christmas carols showing the crowd that they too accept Jesus as King and the true reason for the Christmas season.

The entire event lasted for hours and though the scores of spectators were standing and braving the raindrops and winds, they stayed to the very end with the crowd only increasing as the curtain came down. Coordinator of the event and founder of Throne Room Expressions, Shandra Robertson, told the Guyana Chronicle that Christmas in the Street was expressing Christ in art. In this case it was dancing, sing and acting. The event is the second of its kind and while last year’s episode occurred in the evening and focused on Christ the baby, this year the focus was on Christ the King.

The event caters for those who love art and sends a message that Christ is the reason for the season and his coming is fast approaching. “If you love art, whether it’s dancing or singing, it’s just a way of expressing Christ and to show that his return is imminent,” Shandra said. She boasted of the overwhelming support from both the community and members of various churches across Linden who provided their dancers and singers to fully participate. “The support was great and even though it was raining, persons stayed to the very end; at one time someone came out and started distributing GTT umbrellas to the people.” A little rain was nothing for the spectators whose feet were swept away with the breathtaking dance moves.

Several Pastors also took the opportunity to deliver a prayer for Linden and for the nation. The Globe held by King Jesus was in the form of a Guyana flag which signified the need to take Jesus globally. Not only were young people participants, but mature folk also wowed the crowd with their performances.

Preparation period

Shandra spoke of the dedication and commitment displayed by the participants who, weeks before the event, were present at every single practice session at Mackenzie High, in an effort to put on a perfect Christmas in the Street. She also spoke of the parents who allowed their children to be present at these sessions though sometimes it went late in the nights. The end result, though was indeed gratifying as days after the event concluded, it was still the talk of the town.

She revealed that Christmas in the Street will be an annual event as it is already something that is being looked forward to by residents. “Persons were already asking if we would be getting it and so it will be a yearly something, as the idea is to present Christ as long as the message comes across clearly and that persons will be able to understand that his return is imminent.”

Christmas in the street indeed jolted the Christmas feeling in many persons who were not in the holiday spirit as yet. “I really enjoyed the programme, some of the dances grew my skin, it was like the Holy Spirit was moving about and it really makes people realize that Jesus in the reason for the season,” one spectator said. “It was nice to see King Jesus all dressed up in his robe and all, it makes you want to celebrate Christmas for the right reason, I was also happy to see a lot of young people getting involved in the dancing and so, it is good that they have been taken up in religious activities rather than partying and drinking,” another said.