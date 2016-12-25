THE DENTIST ADVISES – Toothache at Christmas.

Dr. BERTRAND R. STUART DDS.

Last week a six year old patient asked me, “Doc, you ever had a bad tooth ache?” My response was immediate. “Yes, and it happened on a Christmas day when I was as little as you are.” Studies have shown that during the last two weeks of the year there is a four hundred per cent increase in new dental cavities. In addition, more than half of the existing caries deteriorate to the extent whereby painful symptoms begin to manifest. But why is it that this exacerbation of dental disease generally takes place at Christmas time?

A global survey was done to find out what is the most common food relished especially during the Christmas season. The researchers examined the ten most widespread items consumed in over eighty countries. They came up with: Christmas Cookies, Christmas Candy, Pumpkin Pecan Pie, Cranberry Sauce, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Egg Nog, Apple Cider, Roasted/Baked Turkey and Leg of Lamb. In France, the Yule Log Cake symbolizes Christmas. In Germany, Christmas tradition must include a cookie covered in powdered sugar. In Italy, stuffoli is a muffin with hazelnut eaten mainly at Christmas.

Technically, it is not the elevated and relatively frequent increase of sucrose (sugar) ingestion during the festive season to be blamed. In fact, sugar and carbohydrates cannot cause your teeth to decay or even pain. It is the acid produced from these foods that actually does the damage. Apart from this, there is the common lapse in maintaining oral hygiene concomitant to the disruption in routine personal activities, which occur during the festive season.

A famous dentist wittingly remarked once that “people have always liked a sweet tooth, but sweet never liked the tooth.” Cakes, sweets, chocolates and dried fruits are among the most cariogenic (caries-forming) foods in existence and they are eaten indiscriminately at this time of the year. The bacteria of dental plaque ferment these substances quite readily to produce the acid that erodes the tooth’s enamel causing caries.

In Australia, Cuba, England and the United States, each citizen consumes over one hundred pounds of sugar a year. I spent three years in Cuba and a slice of cake literally dripped sugar syrup. As in these countries, those who sell sugar, sweets and beverages in Guyana experience between three and five –fold increase in sales during the Christmas season. Ask any soft drink vendor how is sales during the Christmas season as compared to the rest of the year. And by the way, soft drinks attack and destroy teeth far faster than bacteria because of its corrosive effect on the enamel. Drink with a straw if you have to use these beverages.

Perhaps the worst news of all is that high levels of sugar in your diet damage your brain. And this happens for three main reasons: firstly, sugar dramatically increases your metabolism, and high rates of metabolism become a major source of free radical production. Think of these as inert particles in your body damaging your cells and impairing their function. They have been scientifically incriminated in the initiating scores of diseases ranging from cancer to heart disease. Secondly, high levels of sugar in your body causes the sugar to react with various critical proteins including enzymes that repair DNA ( the main genetic component) damage caused by the free radicals. Thirdly, continued high sugar consumption prevents your cells from absorbing the sugar needed to produce energy. This condition is called insulin resistance. A recent study found a high incidence of insulin resistance in those with Alzheimer’s dementia. Incidentally, the worst form of sugar is High Fructose Corn Syrup. My advice is never to buy any food or drink that has that as an ingredient.

What then can the average person do to counteract the destructive consequence of the prevailing neglect and abuse at this time of the year apart from obeying the conventional health laws? Though largely impractical in our context, avoiding the use of foods containing natural sugar would certainly be a valuable starting base. A person’s attitude should reflect an understanding of the mechanism of action of the disease process. Preventative methods may thereafter be concluded effectively without professional advice.

A tooth cannot decay unless acid is involved. The sustained contact of the acid on the tooth’s surface is enhanced by the plaque which contains the bacteria and its food (sugar). One of the most powerful mouthwashes can be made easily at home. All that is needed is half a teaspoon of sodium bicarbonate (baking or eating soda) mixed in a cup (8 ounces) of water. Incidentally, one should not be confused between baking powder and baking soda. Baking powder basically contains some soda mixed with flour and other substances. The mouthwash should be bottled, and kept at hand. After a meal of cake or similar delicacy, rinse the mouth first then agitate a mouthful of the liquid for at least fifteen seconds allowing free contact with every tooth. The intention is for the soda to neutralize the acid produced by the bacteria.

As an emergency measure for a sever toothache, crush a clove and place it in the cavity. A fluoride containing toothpaste may also be of help. Avoid sweet foods. Do not substitute the clove for aspirin because the problem can be compounded due to aspirin being acid. Chewing a clove can also freshen the breath when an alcohol scent causes embarrassment. Contact your dentist at the earliest convenience.

Have a Happy and caries – free Festive Season!