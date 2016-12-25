Spread love and joy this season with more glitter!

“Do not allow yourselves to be disheartened by any failure as long as you have done your best.”~ Mother Teresa ~

–The Glitter Continues….

‘Tis the season to be jolly, merry, and bright….and there’s no better way to achieve brilliance than with glitter.

We’ve already covered the bases. On all the right ways, products, and the right makeup artist you should choose.

Pat Mcgrath’s latest makeup line was absolute and all about shine, liquid metallics in gold, silver, and copper. And as Guyanese, we know all about gold! It’s no wonder, we’re always thinking bigly in luxury.

Life is a series of events, and we should embrace it in true style and fashion…as Pangloss used to say to Candide “All events are linked together in the best of possible worlds.” We’re here on this earth to live and embrace life challenges and events as they come, but first it’s imperative to remember our roots, in a country full of gold, we are gold, we are golden, we are a great and beautiful people. Especially Guyanese women…lets just keep it real now!

Fearlessly, and fashionably show up to all Christmas parties dawned in full glitter, unless of course you want to be plain, insecure, and purposelessly distracting. Please don’t be a distracting, embrace beauty.

As a student, a professional, and a hobbyist with Makeup Artistry my biggest challenge and fears came with manipulating and managing glitter. I’ve learned these lessons along the way:

• It doesn’t matter what order you apply makeup foundation first or foundation after glitter application…glitter is the boss, and the only way to remove it is through aggressive measures.

• Tape, tape, tape is always useful and handy and easy to clean up, but it also removes makeup if applied after foundation sets into skin.

• To avoid mishaps, and alleviate the fallout from glitter bombs. Always, always, use powder.

• Powder is your best friend…powder absorbs oils, and it’s the lubricity and adhesive quality of oil that attracts glitter.

When applying makeup we must go about it as a symphony does in an orchestra…or an army in a base camp. It’s a series of events, a group of people in order, in synchrony, uniting and working together for a greater good, and a higher calling. The result is always beautiful when different elements work together.

The face should be seen in three whole parts at all times Eyes, Lips, Face…the nose being the nucleus of the Holy Trinity, and the centre and cardinal point of the face, but that’s another topic!

Glitter for Lips

The skin on the lips are delicate and must be treated with extra care

Use only soft light adhesives when applying glitter on the lips. Petroleum jelly, glitter glue, and eye creams and gels are good mediums to use as an adhesive for glitter.

As a bonus lipstick in any texture tone or viscosity can be used before or after applying glitter dusts.

You can also export some of the products to the back of your hands, mix it with glitter and blend perfectly creating a new look. The hands are good blending palettes and can be used for mixing because it warms up product at the same time.

Always use soft touches and patting motions to apply glitter on lips. This will reduce irritation and allows the pout to protrude perfectly.

Glitter for Eyes

Place excessive powder under the eyes, creating a slight heap, the heap will hold the glitter debris and makes it easier to toss away from the skin. Another method, is to use an underlining product, adhesive tissues, or just plain tissue attached with tape. Those all help, even when glitter manages to be unruly and sneak out onto skin in unwanted areas. Some are dauntless, and the dauntless have a way of upstaging others and highlighting their importance and significance. As minuscule as an individual tiny glitter may seem, it still manages to refract light. Especially, if it’s in a place it wasn’t manipulated to be in.

Glitter for face

Face is in the context refers to every area surrounding the eyes and lips.

Glitter on the face should be subtle at all times, it should be more of a sheen, a glimmer, a shine. If you do use glitter, it should be a light powder dusty texture, the same as powdered sugar. And should be applied on parts of the skin that naturally glows. The parts susceptible to light, that the sun hits: the cheekbones, the tip of the nose, and if you’re daring the forehead and chin…the cardinal points of the face.

It’s recommended that you use a fluffy powder brush to apply glitter. A mixing medium or any adhesive isn’t necessary for this product.

Keep up the fun, embrace the holidays, and glitter mas!