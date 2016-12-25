Ramjattan relaxes 2am curfew

MINISTER of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has acceded to numerous calls to relax the 2:00am curfew, effective December 24 to January 1, 2017.

During an interview with the Sunday Chronicle, Minister Ramjattan revealed that he made his decision known in a letter to Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Eddie Boyer.

In the letter, he stated, “I will relent, and convey to the appropriate authorities that there [will] be a relaxation of the 2:00 am curfew during this Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day period.”

However, it was pointed out that all other laws, especially those pertaining to drinking and driving, will be thoroughly enforced, given that there will be more policemen outside of partying spots, which Minister Ramjattan described as “watering holes.”

Recently, Minister Ramjattan had stated that he would not be relaxing the curfew, owing to the fact that he deemed it a “one-time” change. However, the minister opted to rescind that decision, following much pleading from the business sector. In a recent letter addressed to the minister, the PSC indicated that they had several meetings with operators from the entertainment industry about the 2:00 am curfew. It was noted that several overseas artistes have been booked to perform during the season and it was the fear of promoters that the parties would not have been profitable if the curfew was not relaxed.

“We are therefore appealing to you for the relaxation of the 2:00am curfew from Christmas Eve to New Year’s as was done for the holiday season last year. This would not only be a relief to the operators, but would allow revellers, especially Guyanese and tourists who are visiting from abroad, to fully enjoy the experience,” the PSC had noted in its plea to Minister Ramjattan.