Happy Holidays!

Hello Everyone,

I hope this week has treated you well.

The big day has finally arrived. To all those celebrating, I hope you are having the most amazing time. To those who aren’t, I hope you are using the day to relax and spend time with your loved ones anyway.

Christmas Day has always been my favourite day of the year. Most importantly, how I feel about it and what I enjoy the most has evolved and grown with me over time. When I was a child, nothing made me happier than to see the gifts pile up under the tree, like most I’m sure. Now, I get a quarter of the presents I used to but the same excitement comes from the simplest of things. I feel genuinely happy when I hear my sister sing her favourite carols. I feel instant joy when I see Christmas decorations – specifically the lit up park on Church Road, the trees on Main Street and the Bank of Guyana’s architectural light decorations.

Unfortunately, since we are dealing with mental health, I do need to speak about the negative possibilities that Christmas brings to so many. Let’s get that out of the way so I can end on a more positive note and hopefully bring joy and understanding to those who may be suffering today.

As much as we love the holidays, it can be quite stressful and impact both our mental and physical health. Christmas can intensify mental illness. The added stress, pressure and financial strain that comes with the holidays can cause anxiety, anger, disruptions in eating and sleeping patterns as well as increased levels of depression and suicidal thoughts. Even if we do not have an existing mental illness, it affects us as it disrupts our daily routines which automatically helps us to function better and keep our stress levels down. I believe that society puts special significance on Christmas as ‘family time’ which on the surface may seem harmless. However, the expectations this brings can place added pressure on already strained relationships. Many spend time with their friends and family but just as many are distanced and isolated from theirs. Others have recently lost loved ones and the grief can be especially poignant at Christmas.

The celebration of Christmas and New Year more often than not also involves an abundance of food and alcohol. Taking a drink over the holidays does tend to make you feel more relaxed- no one is disputing that. However, most of us know from experience what too much alcohol can cause – headaches, nausea, impaired judgement, accidents, hangovers etc. It is also important to remember that alcohol is a depressant so drinking excessive amounts can result in irritability, low mood, lack of sleep etc. During Christmas especially, it can increase family problems and unintentional injuries. Overindulgence during the holidays does not only occur with alcohol but with food also. This will result in similar physical ailments as well as feelings of irritability, low mood and self-confidence etc.

Now, let’s talk about the many benefits of Christmas.

When we think of Christmas, many things such as holiday leave, indulgence, family time and presents enter our mind. While I did state above that these have faults, like anything else- they also have wonderful benefits.

For the lucky ones, family traditions come out at Christmas. Whether it is opening presents while eating breakfast together, ‘ Home Alone’ or carolling together, family traditions unite all generations and create memories that strengthen the family unit.

This happens as most people are in a better mood during this holiday season. I am certain that I smile and laugh more at Christmas than any other time of the year. This is great as my research shows that a good belly laugh lowers blood pressure and stress while increases mood and general immune system functioning.

The season also allows for us to be more personally social. We actually see most of our friends and family face to face rather than on a screen. This type of communication drastically improves our mental health and physical well- being. The season is also a baby booming one – my research shows that condom sales double in December. Slightly inappropriate I know but completely true.

I also love Christmas as it keeps me in the now. Very often, when I’m out having a good time, I tend to think of what I have to do or what I should be doing. I notice that I do not feel that way during the holidays- I enjoy my time off, I enjoy every conversation and I enjoy the present moment.

Finally and most importantly, Christmas expands generosity and gratitude – the giving and receiving of presents. You do not have to conduct scientific studies to come to the conclusion that giving and receiving gifts come with an emotional high. Forget receiving for a second, the selfless act of giving strongly correlates with happiness and has uncontrollable benefits. We all know that feeling of giving someone special a gift that we know they will love. I believe that money cannot buy happiness, unless you spend it on other people.

Giving is contagious. Most of us have seen these social media videos of people receiving kindness and then paying it forward – these are real. When we give, we aren’t only giving to the immediate recipient but we are creating a ripple effect of kindness and generosity that may reach even hundreds of other people which we have not yet met. Be a part of that chain!

If you are still worried about how you’re going to get through today and the reminder of the season, here are some simple tips for keeping your Mental Health good and stable.

1. Keep exercising. If you haven’t been at all, do it. This releases good endorphins as well as keep you happy and energetic. Also, considering the amount of food and alcohol one might consume, it couldn’t hurt.

2. Decide which events and activities are the most significant and only do those. Try not to over exert yourself.

3. Have realistic expectations of what these events are going to be. Some people aren’t nicer with the season.

4. Get your sleep!

5. Be charitable.

6. Take some personal time and relax.

7. Keep healthy –Eat well! Again, all that eating and drinking has too many negative side effects.

8. Speak to a professional if needed.

When I told people that I was writing this article, I received a bit of negative feedback. Some people told me that they do not appreciate Christmas because of the marketing and consumerism aspects. I tend to respect everyone’s opinion but it doesn’t mean that I need to agree. We are living in almost inhumane times- not just in Guyana but all around the world. I believe we all just want to be happy, to feel loved and at peace. What better time to push for that than now, when the feelings of joy and appreciation are everywhere we look – the decorations, the words and songs streaming through our radios and television? Try to relax and enjoy it. To some of you, I understand that you are going through a difficult time and this may be very hard but do your best to feel joy, take part in the festivities, or go to someone you trust and confide in them.

