Floods recede

…except in Albouystown and South Ruimveldt

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC)says it has completed its assessment of the areas affected by flooding following Friday’s heavy downpour. CDC Head, Colonel (ret’d) Chabilall Ramsarup, told the Guyana Chronicle that because the flood waters would have completely receded within 24 hours, except in Albouystown and South Ruimveldt, there has been no need to offer relief.

Although the water would have receded significantly in Albouystown and South Ruimveldt, there are some residents in those Georgetown wards who are still affected.

In regions One, Three and Six, flood waters have completely receded, Colonel Ramsarup told this newspaper.

Torrential rainfall coupled with an unusually high tide had resulted in massive flooding across the City on Friday, with Albouystown being among the communities hardest hit. Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson explained that the unexpected 12 hours of heavy rainfall, which started at about 23:00h on Thursday, had resulted in the accumulation of between three and four inches of rainfall.

“It was unexpected,” he said, even as he pointed out that the Hydromet Office had given no indication that there would have been between 75 and 100mm of rainfall on Friday. In fact, the Hydromet Office had initially told Guyanese to expect “partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with scattered showers throughout Guyana”.

A high tide had complicated the situation with the heavy and constant showers. It was explained that sluices are normally opened for a period of six hours to allow the water to recede; however, with the high tide in effect, the time was reduced to about three hours.

On Friday, the sluices were opened from 04:00hrs to 09:00hrs, before being reopened at about 15:00hrs up until 18:00hr. As a result of the combined situation, the flood waters receded slower than normally obtains, Minister Patterson noted. He explained that the drainage system is not designed to accommodate that extensive volume of water.