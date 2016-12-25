Christmas time is nice time

TIS’ IS THE season for our good side to shine – with the impending festive season of Christmas we cannot help but ‘pull out all the stops’…meaning we go all out to make this season the best for your families.

It is the time of the year when we are engrossed in preparing for Christmas, Boxing Day and of course welcome the New Year.

We invest many days of cleaning, decorating our homes with the very best, applying layers of bright paint, new curtains, roll out new vinolay, rugs and carpets.

And there are hours of shopping where we engage in finding bargains best suited for our pockets. And then there is always the cooking.

In Guyana, our table must have black cake, pepper pot, ginger beer and all the other foods we prepare to share with family and others.

It is undeniably a lot of house work and all but at the end of it all it’s worth it when we have a freshly cleaned house minus all the junk we were storing all year and the foods we enjoy put the icing on the cake.

It is the time of year where the so-called ‘Grinch’ in us vanishes and we try to share the little we have with others.

It is as if some people are totally transformed into better persons and it is quite refreshing to see the change in some of us. Some people spend a lot on preparation – their homes are in order fully complimented with varying decorations and fairy lights.

Christmas time for me and many others mean we do what we do –make a fuss with our children and families and we look forward for the holidays where we can spend quality time with others to enjoy fruits of our labour.

It is the time of the year that people come together to have drinks, food and catch up on the usual ‘gaff’.

Christmas is the time we spend the money we have been saving all year to ensure everything is ready and we can have a grand time in whatever way we choose within the confines of our homes.

The atmosphere is usually cheery with bright colours of mostly decorated buildings, houses and offices and where the streets of the city are littered with vendors displaying all kinds of merchants from curtains to flowers.

Christmas for me is the best time of the year when I like the hustle and bustle of ushering the holidays and to feast on the goodies, most of all.