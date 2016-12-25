Christmas in the Ghetto

CHRISTMAS at John Fernandes Housing Scheme, Georgetown is no different from anywhere

else in Guyana and from what I heard it is the time of the year when sharing is the order of the day.

The small community consists of about 50 families located aback the John Fernandes Container Terminal on the Ruimveldt Back Road.

The community is a squatting area and has no roads and landline phones but it has electricity and water and when it rains the dam gets muddy.

Stacy McKenzie, a resident, told the Guyana Chronicle that she feels they are a forgotten people living at the back there because nobody visits even at Christmas.

She was at the time surrounded by her children and some others, all from the community as she detailed what it is like in the ghetto for Christmas.

She said that it was a nice time of the year when everybody would come out on the dam and play music and bring out their food and drinks to make merry and share.

McKenzie added that the ‘street corner’ affair was the highlight of Christmas Day and after foods had been prepared everyone would all come out with whatever they had in terms of eatables and the men would provide the drinks.

All the villagers would share their foods and the children usually would have a grand time as well where they would be treated with goodies and toys.

McKenzie said, “Being a mother of six I like to dress up the house and prepare meals, all for the children because it is the best time of the year.”

She stated the residents had cooperation and they live ‘good’ at the back there. And she knows because she has been residing at the location since a child.

A forgotten people

McKenzie told this newspaper that as long as she can recall no one would visit the area and it was as if they were a forgotten people. And even during the festive season there is no distribution of toys as done in other villages.

Her wish for the holidays was for a proper road in the area.

Home for Christmas

Jerry Allicock, an overseas-based-Guyanese said he was home for Christmas just to be with his family…his daughter and her son.

Allicock said Christmas in Guyana was like no other and he wanted to be there to have a ‘good time’ with family and friends of John Fernandes Housing Scheme.

Electric wheelchair for Christmas

Meet 85-year-old Doreen La Fleur, who was a member of the Guyana National Service but her career was cut short when she had an accident which caused her to be wheelchair bound.

She was walking home one day several years ago when she was struck by a speeding vehicle and she suffered severe damage to the hips and legs.

“Granny” as she is well-known as, said she lived almost all her life in the area but was alone since all her children had grown up and moved away.

Granny would like to have an electric wheelchair so she can move around on her own because with her current wheelchair she has to be assisted and that was a burden.

She told the Guyana Chronicle that Christmas in the ghetto was just like anywhere else where persons came together to celebrate with whatever they had.