Topp XX vow a better second half after disappointing first

HEAD coach of the bottom team in the GFF-STAG Elite League, Linden’s Topp XX, is confident of improving the dismal first-round performance while condemning the attitude of players.Reviewing his team’s first half showing, coach Michael McKinnon stated that a combination of factors contributed to the team’s placement at the bottom of the 6-team table:

“It was a very disappointing first round for us but at the same time it is quite understandable, the reasons behind our poor showing. The main problem was the preparation which was just not good enough as players were not coming out and when you fail to prepare you are preparing to fail.

“Our preparation, before calls by some teams to denounce our inclusion, was good, but after the back and forth between some clubs and the GFF, and nothing definitive was set, players lost interest as it was being rumoured that we would not be part of the Elite League.

“That severely affected us as some players migrated to other teams and forced us to put players to play positions that they do not normally play as well as to call on the younger players of the club.

“Even when the competition started the players did not show much enthusiasm in training and all through the season we had a kind of an attitude towards training that did not help our performance at all,” the former national defender told Chronicle Sport.

The coach feels all is not lost and boasted about the quality of the team: “What has happened cannot be changed but in going forward we can ensure that we do not repeat the same performance; so our goal for the second half is to improve our play and position and that has to start with the right attitude towards training.

“There is no doubt that we possess the players with the talent and knowledge of the game to compete with the best but fitness will be the key since the mental cannot function properly if the physical is not fit,” explained McKinnon.

Coach McKinnon added that the Elite League is a positive direction for the ‘Beautiful Game’ in Guyana but feels the promotional aspect is lacking:

“The league is very good for football development in the country since players and teams move around while getting the opportunity to showcase their talents. I believe, however, that the League deserves to be better promoted, especially in the out-of-town areas.”

The coach also said that he was in full support of the long break between the two halves of season two of the Elite League, For me, I welcome the long break because we can get better prepared, but I know there are other teams who feel the break is too long. We are going to make good use of this period.”

In his estimation, Topp XX must improve on their weaknesses during the break. ”Our goalkeeping was very poor and was the weakest area for us. I think 18-year-old Jamal Caster who looked good in practice sessions was too nervous in the games and did not concentrate fully in goal. It was a learning experience for him, but we surely will be strengthening that department. Also our fitness is of great concern and an area where we fell down in as well so a lot of work must be done there as well.”

For the second half, McKinnon in tandem with the club officials, who have been very supportive, will be making full use of the transfer window to beef up the squad and finish higher in the table.

“We definitely will be boosting our roster for the second round and for sure we will not be at the bottom again,” he promised.