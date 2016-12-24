STAG Nations Cup KO Football put on hold

DUE to the current inclement weather and yesterday’s heavy rainfall which left the Grove Playfield waterlogged, the STAG Nations Cup knockout football tournament has been put on hold.The final two quarter-final matches were scheduled for last night. Grove Hi Tech were down to play New Amsterdam United and Den Amstel would have been up against Ann’s Grove.

Teams already into the quarter-finals are Western Tigers to play Pouderoyen, Santos to oppose Uitvlugt Warriors, Police await the winners of the Grove Hi Tech/New Amsterdam United clash while Riddim Squad will tangle with the winners of the Ann’s Grove/Den Amstel showdown.