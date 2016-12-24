QUEENSTOWN UNITED FC ARE ECPFA CHAMPS

QUEENSTOWN United Football Club edged past Henrietta United FC to be crowned Champions of the Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association’s sponsored tournament.Played on Saturday at the Anna Regina Centre Ground and in front of a fair-sized gathering, Romario Walcott of Queenstown United FC found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to nail the opposition to a 1-0 defeat. Both teams missed several other opportunities as the game flowed with much anticipation and excitement.

During the first half, there were four corner kicks each for the two sides as they advanced towards each other’s goal. However on each occasion the defense had an unbreakable wall that thwarted any breaches. There was also one brilliant save from Queenstown FC goalkeeper whose acrobatic dive, denied what seemed a certain goal for the host. Henrietta United kept attacking and displayed good ball control. However their inability to successfully distribute the ball severely affected their final execution in pursuit of an elusive goal.

Meanwhile Queenstown United FC ball weavers seemed physically stronger and were able to sustain an aggressive mode throughout the match. They defended well and also exhibited admirable skill during their frequent attacks.

At the presentation, Queenstown United FC was awarded $50,000 and the winners’ trophy. President of the Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association Mr. Compton Haynes during his brief remarks expressed his satisfaction on behalf of the association for the discipline and sportsmanship displayed by the eight participating teams. He further stated that the standard of football in the region would rise given the existing talent and he was also impressed with the growing interest shown in the sport.

Also present were other officials including Ms. Maxine Stewart who is one of the association’s representatives to the Guyana Football Federation. The officiating officials were Referee Rawl Griffith while the linesmen were Colin Belfield and Clifton Paul. The Association will also be staging the finals of the Namilco/GFF Under 17 tournament which again will feature the two clubs on a date yet to be announced.

Report By: Elroy Stephney