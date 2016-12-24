President visits busy Regent Street

INTERMITTENT showers on the eve of Christmas did little to dissuade President David Granger from taking his annual stroll along Regent Street at the height of the traditional ‘late-shopping.’

The overcast and windy conditions were encouraging and conducive to commercial activities. But it was evident that Friday’s flooding, which left parts of the city semi-submerged, had contributed to a reduction in the expected number of shoppers.

Fortunately, but not unexpectedly, water had receded and the pavement was fumigated.

These encouraging factors were complemented by the Head-of-State’s visit, which, without a doubt, attracted potential buyers which was sure to lift the spirits of proprietors.

Arriving to a cumulative crowd at the corner of Regent and Camp Streets, the President’s engaging smile, pleasantly plastered on his face, visually eroded the years of service which had imprinted their telltale wrinkles on his face.

He was soberly dressed in a white shirt and pair of khaki pants.

As he made his way West along Regent Street, it was quite evident that Guyana had, at the helm of its socio-political realm, a tech-savvy President.

It was ‘selfies’ galore, as citizens of every race, age and gender popped their cellphones to snap a photo with their jaunty leader.

A few stops, other than those for selfies, saw the Head-of-State purchasing items – two of which he jovially described as having ascribed political trademarks based on the colour of their labels. Laughter filled the atmosphere as he proceeded along his way.

And unlike the expected reaction of babies who visit Santa Claus this time of the year, the few who were lifted and clutched to his bust shared a cheerful moment which many longed for. Toothless smiles, giant hugs and a few kisses on the cheek from toddlers were sure to make the President’s walkabout an eventful one.

But it was not limited to just the commercial activities, fun and light-spirited moments. The humanitarian spirit was also manifest as the President approached a sitting middle-aged beggar clothed in rags. Her immediate action of extending her arm was met with a reaction of financial donation by President Granger.

A few more ‘selfies’ and steps later, the Head-of-State had arrived at the corner of Regent Street and Avenue of the Republic – his point of departure.

Though brief, his walkabout was sure to leave memories etched on the minds of many Guyanese and tangible materials in the form of ‘selfies’ to prove that others shared more than just visual contact with him.