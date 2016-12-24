Fined for overloading, loud music

Route 40 minibus driver Quacy Sealey, called “Cayenne”

ROUTE 40 minibus driver Quacy Sealey, also known as “Cayenne”, appeared on Friday before Night Court Magistrate Bishop Cheddi to answer three traffic-related offences: 1.That on December 20, at Croal Street, Georgetown, he drove minibus BTT 5140 carelessly, without due care and attention, thereby failing to comply with the condition under which a road service licence was granted; 2. That on the said day and time, he carried 15 persons more than the number of passengers permitted to travel in the said minibus; 3. That he had a music box, tape deck and speakers in his bus when he was not permitted to have those instruments inside his minibus.

The unrepresented 31-year-old defendant had the careless driving charge dismissed, but pleaded guilty to the other charges and was fined $20,000.

According to reports, on the day in question, Sealey was driving minibus BTT 5140 along Croal Street when he swerved in front of a police vehicle.
The police stopped the minibus, and it was observed that the vehicl was overloaded with passengers and had loud music playing from a large speaker situated under the backseat.

Sealey, who explained to the court that he swerved in front of the police vehicle because a traffic congestion had been caused in Georgetown by Parliament sitting on that day, has had past brushes of a similar nature with the law, and is reputedly a driver of one of the ‘hot plate’ buses on the Kitty bus park.

  • That fine,based on the facts given, …..was a joke. Definitely not designed to be a deterrent.
    He is going to be back very soon.

  • Ashley Singh

    $20,000 for LOUD MUSIC! A pat on the shoulder.

  • Raj Beekie

    “…he carried 15 persons more than the number of passengers permitted to travel in the said minibus.” got my attention. How does one fit that many more people in a mini bus. Also, the $20,000 fine is certainly not a deterrent. I am confident Sealy will be doing the same thing within a few days.