Fined for overloading, loud music

ROUTE 40 minibus driver Quacy Sealey, also known as “Cayenne”, appeared on Friday before Night Court Magistrate Bishop Cheddi to answer three traffic-related offences: 1.That on December 20, at Croal Street, Georgetown, he drove minibus BTT 5140 carelessly, without due care and attention, thereby failing to comply with the condition under which a road service licence was granted; 2. That on the said day and time, he carried 15 persons more than the number of passengers permitted to travel in the said minibus; 3. That he had a music box, tape deck and speakers in his bus when he was not permitted to have those instruments inside his minibus.

The unrepresented 31-year-old defendant had the careless driving charge dismissed, but pleaded guilty to the other charges and was fined $20,000.

According to reports, on the day in question, Sealey was driving minibus BTT 5140 along Croal Street when he swerved in front of a police vehicle.

The police stopped the minibus, and it was observed that the vehicl was overloaded with passengers and had loud music playing from a large speaker situated under the backseat.

Sealey, who explained to the court that he swerved in front of the police vehicle because a traffic congestion had been caused in Georgetown by Parliament sitting on that day, has had past brushes of a similar nature with the law, and is reputedly a driver of one of the ‘hot plate’ buses on the Kitty bus park.