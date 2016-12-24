Dave Pharmacy onboard for KPL fund-raiser

DAVE PHARMACY of Albert and Sixth Streets Georgetown has thrown its support behind the KPL fund-raising softball tournament, which is set to commence on January 2 at the Carifesta Sports Complex.The entity recently presented trophies to organiser Samuel Kingston.

The tournament will be played in two categories, the Over-40 and Open, with an entrance fee of $20,000 in each division.

The competition has been organised to help raise funds for organising secretary of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc., Kingston, who has to undergo an operation to his right eye.

Kingston was struck on the eye during a recent match at the Gandhi Youth Organisation ground.

The operation will be done in Trinidad and Tobago in February 2017 is set to cost US$5,000.

The white big ball will be used for the Over-40 category, which will be of 20 overs duration, while the Open segment will be played with the supreme balls, and will lasts for 15 overs a side.

The winning teams will be given trophies and medals.