FORMER champion Lucian Bute, who was at the recent WBC Convention in Hollywood, Florida, will star in a light heavyweight eliminator, trying to earn an opportunity to take on absolute champion Adonis Stevenson, but first he must convincingly defeat Eleider Alvarez on February 24 in Canada.“Alvarez is a great challenge. We are going to have an exacting eliminator against him, in order to face Stevenson for the WBC championship. It is an honour and a privilege to fight with Alvarez and if I defeat him I will probably go for the championship with Stevenson, which is my golden dream,” said a loquacious, thus far from mute Bute, adding:
“I was already a champion at 168 pounds, but now I want to climb to the 175 pounds division. I’m in camp and in great shape.” Bute also explained that the doping issue was resolved. He explained it happened due to a contaminated supplement and not something that allowed him to improve his performance.
Bute and Alvarez in WBC eliminator
FORMER champion Lucian Bute, who was at the recent WBC Convention in Hollywood, Florida, will star in a light heavyweight eliminator, trying to earn an opportunity to take on absolute champion Adonis Stevenson, but first he must convincingly defeat Eleider Alvarez on February 24 in Canada.“Alvarez is a great challenge. We are going to have an exacting eliminator against him, in order to face Stevenson for the WBC championship. It is an honour and a privilege to fight with Alvarez and if I defeat him I will probably go for the championship with Stevenson, which is my golden dream,” said a loquacious, thus far from mute Bute, adding: