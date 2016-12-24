54 pumps, 99 excavators deployed

THE National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) has said that with 54 of its 58 drainage pumps having been pressed into service, and 99 excavators deployed to mitigate flooding caused by excessive rainfall on Friday, it is fully prepared to respond to any eventuality which may arise as a result of the rainy season.NDIA Chief Executive Officer Fredrick Flatts, underscoring the importance of being prepared, pointed out that 93 and 94 per cent of its pumps and excavators respectively are operable and have been deployed at critical locations in all coastal regions with intent to assist in drainage needs.

“Of the 58 pumps, 54 are working and have been deployed at critical locations to ensure water which has been accumulated recedes off land within 24hrs,” Mr. Flatts said.

The NDIA currently has a fleet of 99 excavators, which are deployed at critical locations to clear drainage and desilt canals. Of the 88 sluices owned and operated by the NDIA, 83 are fully working, and contracts have been tendered for bids to have the remaining five operable.

“We are in a good place at the moment, but we are taking all the necessary steps to ensure that we have the additional sluice working to further complement our fleet,” the NDIA CEO has said.

At Region Two, there is presently a problem with flooding due to siltation. The Ministry of Agriculture has since deployed two excavators and a pontoon, which commenced desilting the outfall channels to bring relief to those affected.

With respect to water accumulation in the city, Mr. Flatts has assured that talks will be held with the City Engineer, Mayor and City Council (M&CC), to determine what assistance can be given where necessary, since the drainage of Georgetown falls within the remit of the Mayor and City Council.

The Hydromet Department has since advised that rainfall is expected to continue for the remainder of Friday and Saturday, and as much as 45mm is expected within that time, which is above the established drainage capacity of the city.

According to Chief Hydromet Officer Dr. Garvin Cummings, accumulation of water can be expected in some areas between tides. “We recorded 73.2 mm of water between 8 and 11 this morning alone, so you can see the variations. Although this is expected to decrease in magnitude, rainfall is expected to continue over the next 3-5 days in regions 4 and 5,” Dr. Cummings said.

Government has, over the last year, prudently managed the drainage sector, thus making it efficient in addressing drainage and irrigation needs.