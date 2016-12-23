Murder of Prof Mars  :Prosecutor closes case after voir dire

POLICE Prosecutor, Corporal Bharat Mangru, on Thursday closed his case against five teenagers after a voir dire (a trial within a trial) that was conducted to determine the admissibility of a caution statement reportedly given to the police by them.The five teens – three boys and two girls — are currently on remand for the murder of 75-year-old retired professor Pairadeau Mars, who was bound, beaten and strangled in May in his home. The preliminary inquiry is still ongoing.

Corporal Mangru closed his case with the teens’ attorneys expecting to make their submission on the voir dire. The matter has been adjourned until January 5,2017. The teenagers are charged jointly for the murder of the former University of Guyana Professor on Thursday, May 12, at his Lot 395 Bissessar Street, Prashad Nagar home, during the course of a robbery.

Mars was killed by a gang of teens, who beat and bound him in his home. The teens are between the ages of 15 and 17 and reportedly confessed to the murder/robbery, while in police custody. On the day in question, at about 18:30hrs, the professor was found in his home by his wife with his hands and feet duct-taped and with injuries to his head. The house was ransacked, and a number of articles and cash were missing. He was pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital.

According to reports, the teens were known to Professor Mars. They were arrested after neighbours observed the group leaving the retired professor’s residence with suitcases and entering a car, which left the scene. Subsequently, his wife returned home and found his bloodied and lifeless body in the house.

Less than 24 hours later, the police arrested the suspects and recovered a sum of cash,a laptop computer, iPod and PlayStation that were taken from Mars’ home. Mars specialised in African Studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, USA, having studied history at the University of Guyana and Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. He was also credited with developing an international academic exchange project between Africana Studies, the College of Urban Labor and Metropolitan Affairs (CULMA), and the University of Guyana.

A post-mortem performed on Mars had revealed that death was due to manual strangulation, compounded by multiple fractures to the head and face.