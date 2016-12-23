Horse race meet

$4.5M for grabs at Boxing Day horse race meeting

KENNARD’S Memorial Club will be kicking off its annual Christmas Horse Race Meeting on (Boxing Day) December 26, 2016. For its 50th anniversary of competition the event is slated to be one of the committee’s biggest yet with more than 70 horses competing, and jockeys from throughout the region participating in a total of seven events.

Committee member, Justice Kennard wished to extend gratitude to “Ansa Mcal, through Stag beer, for coming on board”; going on to say that this would be their “third meeting for 2016, and the company has supported every single one. We see corporate sponsorship as integral to the sport’s success and look forward to Stag’s continued support in the future.” Justice Kennard also mentioned that spectators could look forward to a fun filled day of racing, with well-known horses such as Golden Blue Echo, Climate Change and Spitfire, among others, expected to keep the crowd entertained.

Ansa Mcal’s Beverage Marketing Manager, Robert Hiscock also expressed his excitement about the club’s upcoming meet stating that; “We at Ansa Mcal see sport as crucial to developing our local communities. Horse racing is no different, and it is because of that, that we are happy to be on board with Stag as a sponsor of this event. We anticipate a great turnout as horse racing is incredibly popular in this part of Guyana”.

The Kennard’s Memorial Club, Xmas Race Meeting, is slated to take place at Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice from 13:00hrs on December 26, 2016. The event will see more than 70 competitors go head to head for a total prize pool of over $4,500,000 in seven races.