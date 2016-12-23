Hidden Treasures Puppet Show –to air on Christmas Day

EVERY Christmas, Guyanese anxiously tune into their local TV stations to get some much-needed comedic relief by way of the renowned and beloved ‘Stretched out Magazine’. This year, thanks to the enthusiasm of one young woman, local Christmas content will be amplified by the Hidden Treasures Puppet Show.

The show is the brainchild of Esther Sobers, a young puppet enthusiast who felt that local content in Guyana is lacking. “I wanted to add to the local content on television, because everyone just looks at Cable.

“So I think people need to be creative and look at what people are attracted to on the foreign market, and try to incorporate it into local content so people will gravitate more towards it,” Esther told The Buzz.

The 30-minute show will showcase a mix of several skits, and will introduce the audience to a variety of loveable and funny characters. Each skit will help to tell the story of Christmas with a comedic twist. As for the puppets, Characters such as ‘Mr. Lee’ and ‘Professor Grumps’ have been creating quite a stir on social media and in interviews, and as the lineup includes well-known names like Mark Kazim and Leon Cummings, viewers can expect to be surely entertained.

Other participants include puppet expert, Neville Ramkissoon, Jermain Grimmond, Jamila Braithwaite and Esther herself, who admitted that though she doesn’t have prior experience in puppetry, she just couldn’t help being part of the production.

“I’m fascinated by puppets; I grew up watching Sesame Street and the Muppets and always loved them, and I wanted to do something different for the families; something that Guyanese would enjoy this Christmas. And I thought that puppets would be a great addition,” Esther said.

She is sure that with the quirky personalities of the characters, and the storylines, the show will be one that viewers are sure to remember.

Esther revealed that some of the characters will also be featured on Stretched out Magazine and that come next year, the Hidden Treasures Puppet Show will also be featured as a regular television programme. “I have already written more episodes, so this Christmas special will serve as an introduction,” she said.

The show will air on Christmas Day and Boxing Day on HJTV Channel 72 at 19:30hrs; on Vision TV, Channel 46 (Cable 102) at 11:00hrs; and on SafeTV Guyana, Channel 2 at 12:00hrs.