Fruta’s U-19 semis postponed until next year

The much-awaited conclusion of the Fruta Conquerors FC Academy U-19 League has been postponed until next January, according to a Press release issued by the club yesterday.The semi-finals which were scheduled for today had to be called off after the ground in Tucville was left water-logged in certain parts due to the inclement weather. The release added that dates for the games will be disclosed shortly.

In the first semi-final, GFC will oppose Uitvlugt Warriors and in the second, the hosts will entertain Santos FC.