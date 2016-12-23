Bringing Joy this Christmas

–‘Give Another Chance Foundation’ spreads Christmas Cheer

AT this time of year, it is important that every child feels loved, and is given a chance to experience the joy of Christmas. And this year, the Give a Chance Foundation is doing its part to ensure that children in different Regions receive some Christmas cheer. Acting President of the Foundation, Melissa Roberts, said that taking care of children’s needs

forms part the mandate of the Foundation. “At Christmastime, it’s all about bringing joy to children, so we just want to make them happy.

“We do this at Christmas, and it is all in keeping with the season of giving and sharing,” she said.

Last Saturday, the Foundation hosted a Christmas Tree light-up and party for over 250 children of the island of Wakenaam. The children were treated to games and rides via a fun park, and over 1,000 gifts were distributed. This is the second year that this event was held by the Foundation.

The Foundation then brought the festivities to Georgetown to entertain another 350 children with visits from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, games, food and presents at the DCC Ground.

Children hailed from Berbice, Hertelling, West Coast Demerara, Soesdyke, East and West Ruimveldt.

FOUNDING

The Give a Chance Foundation was founded seven years ago by Wakenaam native, Miranda Thakurdin. And while for the first five years the activities centered on benevolence for women and children on the island, the last two years have seen the Foundation extending its reach to Georgetown, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region One (Barima-Waini).

“Our primary objective is to provide basic food, clothing and financial aid for women and children, so during year, we do things like this,” Melissa said.

These year-round activities include counselling sessions, provision of financial aid for lessons, and other educational initiatives. “Most of the work we do focuses on underprivileged children, so that they can be a bit more successful in life; children who don’t have opportunity to access basic resources.

“So we want to work with people in order to help them to succeed,” she said.

The Foundation also works with students who perform well at examinations, and help to pay the tuition and other educational expenses as they progress through school.