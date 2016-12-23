Anglican ordination Anglican Diaconate, Priests ordained

THE Anglican Diocese of Guyana on Wednesday evening consecrated and ordained to the Diaconate, Bernard Amsterdam and John Rodrigues, and to the Priesthood, Deacon Eric Bassante and Deacon Andrew Hoyte during a solemn ceremony conducted at the St. George’s Cathedral.Chief Celebrant was the Right Reverend Charles A. Davidson, Bishop of Guyana, Suriname and Cayenne. Presenting Deacon John Rodrigues were the very Reverend Andrew Carto; Canon Thurston Riehl and Warden. Deacon Bernard Amsterdam was presented by Ven Randolph Reynolds; Ven Terry Davis and Reverend Carl Peters.

Presenters for the Priests, Rev Eric Bassante were Father Randolph Reynolds and Theodore Demonick, and presenting Reverend Andrew Hoyte were the Very Reverend Andrew Carto, Canon Thurston Riehl and Venessa.

Meanwhile, Vesting of the Deacons and Investiture of the Priests were performed by other officials of the venerable and distinguished clergy.

Others officiating included concelebrants Gospeller, Reverend Raymon Cummings and Litanist, Canon Evan Semple.

The ceremony was attended by a sizeable congregation comprising family members of the deacons and priests consecrated and ordained; well-wishers and other members of the laity.