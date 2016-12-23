50 Cent to call it a day

50 Cent is strongly suggesting that he will be retiring from rap after his last album, “Street King Immortal”.The New York rap mogul is dropping a lot less music these days, and you can’t blame him. With the success of his acting career, things seem to be moving towards Hollywood for 50 Cent.

This year he had one of the hottest shows on TV, Power. Speaking with Muscle & Fitness magazine, the hip hop titan didn’t just talk about how he built and maintained his muscles, but he also opened up about his rap and acting career.

“I want to finish with Street King Immortal,” he said. “I don’t want to write another record after that. You know how some artists got to have confirmation that they’re right; I have that confirmation in 35, 40 million [albums] that I already sold.”

50 Cent first announced the project from back in 2011, and went on to release one album since then, Animal Ambition, in 2014.

That last project didn’t see the same success as his previous platinum releases.

‘50’ also recently hinted that he will be quitting his hugely successful TV series, Power, after getting snubbed by the Golden Globe.

“I’m off the POWER train, champ is gonna do the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “Go to him for more info, I gotta do something different.”

Whether or not he is serious, we will have to wait on Season 4 of Power to see what will happen to his character, Kanan.