4 win ‘Chronicle’s Christmas Giveaway’

By Vishani Ragobeer

THE Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) has honoured four winners from some 1224 entries in its month-long ‘Chronicle’s Christmas Giveaway’ promotion on Thursday.The promotion by GNNL Advertising Department ran for three weeks and the lucky winners took away a gift set with a teddy bear, a fruit basket, a printer and cake hamper.

The participants were required to choose a number representing one of the four prizes after the drawing was done on Wednesday, and were presented their prizes yesterday.

Winner of the fruit basket, Pearl Tucker was surprised to have own. She related that she is an ardent reader of the Chronicle newspapers and due to this; she was able to collect many coupons over the period in which the competition ran.

Another winner, Farida Mahatoo said she submitted about 50 coupons the day before the competition ended, but did not expect to win.

Mahatoo, who won herself the cake hamper, said, “I read the papers every day and I just thought it would be fun to enter the competition.”

Sheik Persaud of Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara was super exited to have won the printer.

“This is the first time I’ve won anything like this,” he told Guyana Chronicle, pointing out that he felt that he had nothing to lose, and decided to collect the coupons from friends and relatives so that he could win the printer.

“I have a computer but no printer,” Persaud said, “so I decided to try my luck.”

The other winner was Deshawn Semple of Lovely Lass, West Coast Berbice. She won the gift set and teddy bear.

The prizes were donated by the Guyana Chronicle staff and affiliated Guyana Chronicle customers.

NS&R Computers, located at 105 Regent Street, Bourda donated the gift set and teddy bear; D. Singh Trading located at 36 Delph Street, Campbellville, donated the fruit basket; Riaz Computers of Church Street, South Cummingsburg donated the printer and the cake hamper was donated compliments of the Advertising Department of the Guyana Chronicle.

GNNL Marketing Coordinator, Akash Persaud said the competition is in its second year, and the reception has been far greater compared to last year.

This year, some 1224 entries were received compared to around 300 last year.

“This is something we [at the Guyana Chronicle] want to do more often, to make the readers interact more often with the papers,” he said, pointing out that in the new year several more competitions will be held.

He extended gratitude to the entities that sponsored the prizes and all those who participated in the competition, as well as warm Season’s Greetings to all.