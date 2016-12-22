D. Singh Trading –the ‘go-to’ mart this Christmas

FRESH fruits and vegetables is what D. Singh Trading is all about. It is the ‘go-to’ place for all your juicy fresh fruits, veggies, and confectionery needs this holiday, as you’re guaranteed to “feel the crunch in every bite” of a Gala Red Apple.

According to the proprietor, Shivnarine Singh, better known as Vinod, “Massive shipments of the best quality of foreign fruits and vegetables are here for the season of merriment.”

When the Guyana Chronicle dropped by yesterday, the place was abuzz, with wholesalers busy getting in their orders for the holidays, as, according to Vinod, “our prices are unbeatable.”

D. Singh Trading is also seen as a niche for canned beverages, and now has in stock Coca Cola, Mountain Dew and Xcell among other popular products.

And with the holidays being all about candies, guess what? It’s chocolates, chocolates, and more chocolates!

Imagine yourself dipping into a box of Ferro Rocher on Christmas morning! Mmmm! Mouth watering!

And nothing completes that holiday cheer like a tin of Royal Dansk Danish Butter Cookies, along with all the nuts you ever wanted.

And for that black cake on Christmas morning, they have a variety of dried fruits.

“Its a huge rush on the last days before Christmas,” Vinod said, so he asking customers to get there as early as possible before they run out of stock.

Said he: “We sell quality products year round, but, as you know, fruits such as the ones we have make the holidays the season of joy!

So make sure that D. Singh Trading is the place that you will be for the best price and quality products.

And how can we forget the most courteous and helpful staff that will ensure that you are taken care of. Visit them today to see what’s coming for the holidays, and what they have in stock right now.

They are located at Delph Street and Campbell Avenue in Campbellville; you can also give them a call on: 225-9052 or 231-6763.