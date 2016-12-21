Suspected gang member to face Judge and Jury …on murder charge

TREVOR Amsterdam, 32, of Norton Street, Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, has been committed to stand trial in the High Court for murder of wanted man, Jermaine Simon, who was gunned down on November 10, 2015.He appeared before City Magistrate Renita Singh on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was committed at the end of the Preliminary Inquiry after the Magistrate found that there is enough evidence for the case to be tried in the High Court.

On February 17, 2016, Amsterdam appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was charged for the indictable offence which alleged that on November 10, 2015, at Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Jermaine ‘Lapsy’ Simon.

According to reports, Simon was shot to the forehead by a man believed to be Amsterdam. He subsequently died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital. It was reported that the accused and Simon had a feud over a woman, and other gang-related issues. Two days after Amsterdam allegedly killed Simon, his home went up in flames.

Police had issued a wanted bulletin for Simon in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ryan Sooklall. Sooklall a/k ‘Plyboard’ was gunned down in a Providence, East Bank Demerara shop on March 1, 2015, by members of his own gang. He was shot in the back and was pronounced dead at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital.