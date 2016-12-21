Narine is the best

…CID rank captures police top award

CRIMINAL Investigations Department (CID) Detective Corporal Pream Narine copped the Overall Best Cop prize when the Guyana Police Force held its annual Christmas Awards Ceremony on Wednesday.

The presentation was held on the Tactical Services Unit Drill Square, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown. Narine, who has 14 years of service in the force, was given a plaque and a sum of $250,000 for his outstanding work.

His colleague, Detective Sergeant Herbert Henry, also from the CID, was adjudged first runner-up in the lively two- hour ceremony. For his sterling efforts this year, he was rewarded a plaque of recognition and $200,000 for Christmas.

The exceptional cops also received a family trip to New York, compliments of owner of Roraima Airways and from Private Sector Commission (PSC) executive, Captain Gerry Gouveia. During the awards ceremony, more than $10M was given out in cash and prizes to the law-enforcement officers for their bravery and leadership in line of duty.

The ranks had demonstrated diligence and unswerving commitment in a number of areas, including solving murder cases, implementing criminal charges and ensuring safety on the roadways.

Prizes, awards and cash incentives were also distributed to members of Community Policing Groups (CGPs), the Cops and Faith Network, Rural Constables and senior officers, among others in the Police Force.

Among the awardees was veteran crime and security journalist, Michael Jordan, who received a plaque for his work in helping to solve multiple cold cases.

Speaking at the awards presentation, Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud commended the awardees, pointing out that statistics from the force indicate that serious crimes in all categories have been reduced by 16 per cent. This achievement has happened against the background of the Guyana Police Force functioning with inadequate staff.

Next year, Seelall said the force is expected to have a full complement of 5000 ranks to bolster its operations in all key areas of crime-fighting. Also next year, crime intelligence and security intelligence will be merged.

“We think that there is great benefit to the community that we serve, the force and to our partners regionally and internationally, if we improve on intelligence- gathering,” the Top Cop said.

He also noted that public relations is vital in improving the image of the force as he underscored the value of building public trust and effectively serving communities.

“The Police Force don’t have a crystal ball that they look into, they cannot operate in isolation, we need the cooperation of the public to investigate, prosecute and report cases,” the police commissioner said.

The concept of team-policing will be more effective in the new year as manpower at police stations will be enhanced. Meanwhile, Captain Gerry Gouveia, who also spoke at the presentation, said the work of policemen and women is invaluable.

“Whatever we may do we can never really reward you, we hope that whatever we contribute in whatever small way we could we are telling you thanks,” he said, adding: “The time you [the police] work in 20 years pertaining to hours, it’s like a 100 times more than anybody else in this country works and we say thank you very much.”

All the awards were in recognition of acts of bravery in the line of duty. And while Gouveia commended the ranks for their work in promoting a safe society, he also urged them to take care of their well-being.

“We must help our men and women in uniform to take care of their health… we must give the police the tools to work, we cannot give them a basket to fetch water and the private sector will continue its advocacy,” he explained.

The businessman also urged that police take pride in their uniform “and always remember that there is a life after the uniform.” Overall Best Cop Narine thanked and congratulated Commissioner Seelall Persaud and Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum for their astute leadership, contending that the force has changed greatly with them being at the helm.