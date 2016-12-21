GCAA to review operations of Dynamic Airways

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is reviewing the operations of chartered airline Dynamic Airways with the aim preventing lengthy flight delays in the future.Dynamic Airways came in for sharp criticisms after delays in its flight out of the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York last weekend resulted in dozens of passengers being stranded at the U.S. airport for hours.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lieutenant Colonel (Retired), Egbert Fields, told the media on Thursday at the body’s headquarters in High Street, Kingston, that the disruption is being examined by the aviation umbrella body to determine the exact cause.

”We have asked Dynamic to submit a report to the authority,” he said, noting that this will entail reviewing the operations. He said that based on reports received, one of the company’s Boeing 767 aircraft had sustained a mechanical problem while another collided with a ground-handling truck. He said a third aircraft was used to begin servicing the New York –Guyana route here.

“We are going to review to ensure that this does not happen again,” Field noted, adding that persons travelling home would have been distressed by the situation.

Meanwhile, investigations into last month end’s collision on the ground between a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) aircraft and a Fly Jamaica aircraft at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) are ongoing. Field said that the investigation is being handled by an Accident Investigation Unit, which is headed by former GCAA Director, Paula McAdam. The unit answers directly to the subject minister, David Patterson.

The unit will function independent of the GCAA as mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the separation between the two entities is being finalised.

The wing of one of the aircraft clipped the tail of the other on the apron of the CJIA runway on the morning of November 29. No one sustained injuries in the incident. (Alva Solomon)