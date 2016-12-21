Education Budget gets green light

THE Ministry of Education’s budget was on Wednesday approved by the Committee of Supply after Minister within the Ministry of Education, Nicolette Henry defended both the current and capital expenditure of her Ministry.The allocation covers: Policy Development and Administration-$1.921B; Training and Development-$2.154B; Nursery Education-$1.890B; Primary Education-$3.336B; Secondary Education-$4.484B; Post Education/Tertiary Education-$5.326B; Cultural Preservation and Conservation-$659.385M; Youth-$465.170M; and Sport-$978.180M.

Minister Henry was called to answer several questions relative to policy decisions of her Ministry.

Former Education Minister, Priya Manickchand questioned whether Government’s new Chief Education Officer appointed will be a contract employee.

Responding in the negative, the Minister made it clear that the new CEO will be employed on fixed terms; she said too that the appointee will only be in receipt of gratuity and other benefits at the end of the appointee’s tenure.

Meanwhile, Manickchand questioned the increase from $14.017M to $64M for printed and non-printed materials, under the Nursery Education’s current programme. In response, the Minister told the Committee of Supply that the increase in allocation covers the procurement of workbooks, including 5000 Roraima Series which will be distributed across the country, to the tune of $59.4M.

Additionally, the minister made it clear that the $76.360M was provided for nursery buildings under the capital project and will see $5.3M being used as retention payment for the Smyth Street Nursery, while the remaining sums, will cover the provision of new nursery buildings at Carmelita ($24.3M) and Mocha Nursery schools($22.8M). Another $23.9M will be used to extend the Turkeyen Nursery.

Turning her attention to Programme 404 as stated in the estimates of current and capital expenditure, the Opposition Shadow Education Minister asked for a breakdown of the $99.663M that has been allocated for primary schools buildings.

Minister Henry told the Committee of Supply that the amount covers the construction of an annex to St Stephen’s Primary School and the provision for Information Technology laboratories at 10 schools, including Mabaruma, Windsor Forest and Queenstown primary schools.

She noted too that $465.870M has been budgeted under the Ministry of Education’s capital expenditure for Secondary Education. Of that sum, $61.7M will be used to rehabilitate the Kato Secondary School.

Additionally, the North Ruimveldt Secondary Ground would be rehabilitated; a cafeteria and multi-purpose complex would be constructed at Queens College; while the Bishops’ and St. Roses High will be extended.

A science laboratory will be constructed at Vryman’s Erven and Canje Secondary Schools respectively, the minister also disclosed.

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament, Ganga Persaud sought clarifications from Minister Henry on the increase in allocation for education subventions and grants from $187.548M to $206.816M under the Ministry’s Policy Development and Administration Capital Work Programme.

The Junior Minister of Education explained that the increase is to cater for the National Accreditation Council (NAC) which now falls under the purview of this programme. She said too that the NAC would be strengthened with the addition of six staff.

Also falling within the programme are educational bodies and organisations affiliated with the Ministry, including the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) and the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU). The latter is to receive a subvention of $5M, the Government Information Agency reported.