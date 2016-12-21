East Bank woman charged with embezzlement

A TWENTY-seven-year-old former clerk of Gafsons Industries Limited, alleged to have stolen nearly $3M from the company, was charged with two counts of embezzlement on Wednesday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.Nickella Wong, a mother of one, of Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to her by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that on August 25, 2016 at Land of Canaan (EBD), while being a clerk at Gafsons Industries Limited, Wong embezzled $2,732,48 taken in possession by her on account of the company.

She was also charged with embezzling $1m from the company on August 26, 2016.

Attorney Folio Richards told the court that her client is the mother of a 4-year-old daughter and has an unblemished record. She further stated that since investigations began, Wong was placed on $100,000 station bail and continues to report regularly, proving that she is not a flight risk.

Wong was placed on $100,000 bail on each charge and the matter stands adjourned until January 10, 2017.