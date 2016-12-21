AFC alive and kicking in Region Five

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me to respond to some of the allegations\misinformation that is being peddled by the opposition members on their weekly TV programme here in Berbice. Over the past weeks, the opposition has been lashing out at the AFC and saying all sorts of things, especially that the AFC is dead in Berbice.This information is erroneous.

The opposition has been using all kinds of language to suit their belief and to spread misinformation as usual, that members of the AFC are leaving the party at a rapid pace. They use all kinds of negative things, so as to make the people, especially their supporters, believe and feel comforted.

Well I can clearly say that the AFC in Region Five is alive and its members are together. On Saturday 17th December, 2016, as a member of the party, I took the initiative in organising an AFC Members and Friends Get Together in Bath Settlement. The members of the AFC bravely attended that function, along with friends of the party.

This shows that members are not moving away from the AFC, but in fact more are joining. Members came all the way from Mahaicony and Ithaca to be part of the event and interacted with fellow members and friends.

This shows that the opposition has been lying to the public, so as to make them and their supporters feel as if the AFC is losing ground. But it is a shame that the opposition twists the truth and continues to peddle lies. I strongly believe that they are doing this so as to cause doubts within the members of the AFC here in Berbice.

I must thank all the members of the AFC in Region Five for their continued confidence in the party and for their support in making the AFC stronger. I must applaud those that came to the event, although it was kept in a village that the opposition claims to own as theirs. I want to thank all the persons who contributed to the Region Five AFC Members and Friends Get Together. Without your support this event could not have been a success. Thank you. I also want to thank the many friends of the AFC for attending. The AFC Is Alive In Region Five.

Regards

Abel Seetaram

AFC member and

national executive.