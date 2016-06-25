Listen First

Hello Everyone,

I hope this week has treated you well. Today, June 26th is International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. This day was created in 1987 by the United Nations (UN) in an effort to bring awareness to all those suffering from addiction.

It is a very important day, especially to the individuals in my field, as addiction has mostly been a neglected and taboo topic.

The UN created this day when the organization came to the realization that over 200 million people worldwide use illicit drugs such as cocaine, cannabis and opiates such as heroin. When we consider the many mental and physical harms associated with drug use and abuse, as well as the lack of education available around the world, this number is incredibly frightening.

I recently had a discussion about the importance of this day and the attention paid to it. If there are any activities happening today, I haven’t heard of them. The pertinent agencies in Guyana (they know who they are) are not recognising it or using it to instigate any change in the supply or demand reduction of drugs.

Why should we pay attention to today?

There are known risk factors for substance abuse such as economic deprivation, low education, accessibility, low prices, abuse, etc. All of these are reflected heavily in Guyana. This means that Guyana is at serious risk for drug abuse and dependence all on its own.

It is clear that regardless of an individual’s employment, socio-economic or social status, addictions involving cocaine, prescription drugs, alcohol and tobacco are commonly found in Guyana, especially among the youth populations.

Guyana is also a major transhipment point for trafficking drugs – to the Caribbean, South America, Europe and the United States. This is because of our geographical location, large (and mainly) unsecured ports and a large urban population. My research shows that 359 Guyanese were arrested for drug trafficking in 2011 (but not all were convicted).

The possession, cultivation, retailing and trafficking of illicit substances are of course considered criminal offenses in Guyana. According to CICAD 1998 laws, possession charges results in a fine of G$30,000 and up to 3-5 years in prison while trafficking charges results in a fine of G$75,000 and life in prison.

It is also important to take this day seriously as drug taking increases spreading of diseases, domestic violence, and increased crime rate which affects our nation’s mortality rate, tourism and natural resources as acres of land are destroyed because of marijuana cultivation. In 2011, between regions 3, 4, 6 and 10, 10,372,371 acres of land were destroyed in Guyana. This is such a shame as we have one of the largest untouched forests in the world, with the largest species of its kind- but I’m not sure it will stay that way.

This year’s theme for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, created by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), is “Listen First”. I think it’s a great theme as we all hear, but don’t always listen. There is a major difference between hearing and listening.

Of course there is the actual scientific definition where hearing is simply the ear perceiving sound and vibration while listening is a conscious decision to interpret information. However, it can go much deeper than that. Listening is a practiced skill that requires effort, concentration and the want to make a difference in the topic being discussed.

When we speak, we wonder if people actually listen (I know I do)- everyone wants to be not just heard, but acknowledged and understood. Really listening results in immediate rewards. It is intimate and lowers the possibilities of misunderstandings, judgement and resentment and therefore encourages positive/ healthy relationships. People tend to not really listen when they perceive a superiority between them and the other person converting (at least this is what I notice). It’s a wrong approach as you truly can learn something from everyone.

If you really listen to those talking about the harms of substances today, maybe you might be more willing to reduce use and increase a healthy lifestyle.

Days like today promote education, unity, celebration and awareness within our society. I would like to challenge everyone to respect today and make our society a drug free one- To see the immediate improvements of lowering use. Today will definitely be a dry day (no alcohol!) for me. What about you?

If you feel like you have an issue with drugs or alcohol and is motivated by today to do something about it, go to your nearest health centre. Head to Phoenix Recovery Project in Mon Repos or the Salvation Army in Water Street for inpatient help.

OR write in to me at caitlinvieira@gmail.com

Let me know what else you would like to talk about!

Say Yes to Life and No to Drugs! Always!