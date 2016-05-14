Hello Everyone,

I hope this week has treated you well. I’ve decided to talk about a mental illness called Obsessive Compulsive Disorder or OCD. I see so many people about it – some of whom do not even understand why or how they have it and some who think they are “sick” but do not know what is going on. I’m going to explain it today.



What is OCD?

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder is a mental illness much like depression and anxiety. It’s very common, long- lasting and encompasses both obsessions and compulsions. The obsessions are usually in the form of reoccurring, uncontrollable thoughts while the compulsions are uncontrollable behaviours. These tend to interfere with everyday life, making it quite difficult to perform usual daily activities. It therefore tends to cause problems with work, school, inter-personal relationships and affects people of all ages.

For example, obsessions would be repeated thoughts of being around germs and therefore the compulsion would be constant handwashing. The most common kinds of compulsions are repetitive behaviours such as constant handwashing, checking to see if you have turned off the lights/stove and whether you have locked the doors. The symptoms are usually mild at first and then develop over time. Although they tend to worsen if the individual has unusual stress in their lives.

How do you know if you have OCD?

Well of course, you will have the obsessions and compulsions but what else?[box type=”shadow” align=”alignright” width=”300px” ]People with OCD

1. Washers. These individuals are afraid of germs and contamination. Their compulsions are usually hand washing or showering.

2. Checkers. These individuals repeatedly and uncontrollably check things like whether they locked the door or turned off the stove.

3. Hoarders. These individuals cannot throw anything away for a fear that something bad will happen to them. They keep even broken and unnecessary items.

4. Arrangers. These individuals are obsessed with order. Everything has to be a in certain place at all times and must not be rearranged.

5. Sinners. These are the perfectionists that believe everything must be done right or they will be punished by some higher power. [/box]

An individual with OCD will be very inflexible about every items. They need a certain type of soap, they have a particular schedule in the morning, things are organized in a certain way and these things are not to be troubled. They tend to have aggressive thoughts towards their self or others and cannot control their thoughts or behaviours. Some people will also have involuntary tics such as sudden movements about the body such as eye blinking of shoulder jerking. It is important to note that an individual with OCD are severely affected by their own thoughts and behaviours. More often than not, they realise that these are abnormal and they severely dislike their habits.

How does one develop OCD?

Much like any other mental illness, there are multiple factors that determine its presence.

1. Genetics. Studies have shown that if a parent has OCD, the child is more at risk of developing it, especially if the parent developed it as a child.

2. Environment. People who have experienced severe childhood abuse (mainly physical or sexual) are more at risk for developing OCD

3. Stressful life events. A traumatic event can cause development.

4. Brain structure. There are abnormalities in certain areas of the brain such as the frontal cortex in people with OCD.

How to treat OCD?

Although known as a life-long anxiety disorder, it is possible to treat OCD with medication and psychotherapy. The combination of both, like with any other mental illness, is best.

Treatment needs to be a priority as individuals with OCD usually have other mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, eating disorders and alcoholism or substance abuse issues.

There are a variety of medications one can take to deal with their OCD but of course, you must talk to a doctor first as they are all prescription medications. Many people self- medicate with alcohol and other drugs but I shouldn’t have to say that that isn’t the best thing to do.

The type of therapy mostly used is called Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. It encompasses exposure and response prevention which means the individual is exposed to the source of their obsession. For example, if you are a washer, you may be asked to touch something and be prevented from washing your hands after. After a while, the anxiety about not being able to wash up will go away on its own.

What can we do at home to help minimize symptoms?

Your lifestyle plays a major role in how you feel and can help you to manage anxiety and function more effectively.

1. Exercise and eat well. These are natural anti- depression and anxiety treatments.

2. Keep in touch with friends and family. Social isolation is normal in severe OCD cases but this just tends to worsen the symptoms.

3. Sleep well. This is one of the most important things. Good sleep lowers stress, increases energy and brings about overall healthy emotional balance.

4. Do relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises. This of course lowers overall stress, a major OCD trigger.

5. Refocus your attention. If you feel an obsessive thought coming on, try to do activities that you enjoy such as going out with friends or listening to music.

Do you have a friend or family member with OCD? DO not criticise them but at the same time, try your best not to play along with their OCD rituals. Helping them check the stove/door will only reinforce their behaviour. Keep the communication positive and helpful- be the ear and the shoulder that they need. Mostly importantly, encourage them to seek professional help.

Thank you to everyone who has been writing in to caitlinvieira@gmail.com. Please continue to do so and let me know what you would like to talk about. OR stop in and see me at Woodlands Hospital Outpatient Department. For issues with drugs/ alcohol – Monday’s at 4:30. General mental health issues- Wednesday’s at 4:30.

Say Yes to Life and No to Drugs! Always!