The psychologist and you with Caitlin Vieira…

Drug use? Or drug abuse?

–What’s the difference?

I ENDED last week’s column by pointing out that Guyanese are particularly vulnerable to mental illness and substance abuse. Understanding and accepting this is important, as it will no doubt decrease judgment and stigma, while increasing understanding and support, as well as one’s confidence and willingness to seek help.

So, why are we vulnerable, and not completely to blame? (Bold)

Let’s start with addiction.

First of all, there is a difference between drug use and drug abuse. It is also important to note that alcohol is a drug. We all seem to overlook this, as it’s legal. But it is; and a dangerous one at that. Drug use is the occasional and casual use of a substance; maybe moderate amounts on weekends, and the use does not have any negative effect on your life. Abuse is the frequent, heavy use of a substance that has a negative impact on your life.

For example, you may call in sick often, or may have lost interest in people or activities that do not involve substance use.

Now, what can cause addiction/mental illness? (Bold)

Stress, low education, poverty, low unemployment rate, domestic violence/ general abuse, sexual assault, a loss of a family member or friend, family history and one’s general environment.

What do all these factors have in common? (Bold)

They are massive issues in Guyana; both 15 years ago and today.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has found that 50% of individuals living in poverty or are homeless will also have a mental illness such as depression.

A study I’ve read about on education levels in the United States (Guyana has not conducted one thus far) has found that individuals with lower levels of education (just primary school and occasionally high school) were a lot more likely to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and ‘weed’. Furthermore, almost all of the individuals who ended up in ‘rehab’ only had a primary school education.

As it is, the children of addicts, especially alcoholics, are eight times more likely to become addicts themselves, because of both family history, and what they see within their environment.

I’ve thought about it, and have come to realise that I have never walked into someone’s home, a restaurant or basically any social activity after 12pm and not been offered a drink.

A CULTURE ALL ITS OWN

In Guyana, drinking is almost a culture on its own, and we can all get lost in it, because, truthfully, it is difficult to say no. But if you think how close (at times) we come to having a problem ourselves, alcohol specifically in this case, we might try to make a difference in our lives.

You can spot an abuser, based on two factors:

1. Tolerance (Bold): This means they need larger amounts to have the previously desired effects. To the drinkers: Does the same amount of alcohol that got you ‘tipsy’ or drunk last year still get you to that level this year? My best guess would be ‘no’; and our bodies and wallets hate us for it.

2. Withdrawal (Bold): This happens when you can no longer obtain your desired drug. It’s your body detoxing; it’s very painful and the primary cause of a relapse. Again, drinkers: When you go out and have a bit too much and get a hangover, what is the Guyanese ‘remedy’ for that? I believe it’s called “hair of the dog”, and what it means is you should drink the next day so you can feel better. It’s the same action of an addict; just on a smaller scale.

We are all capable of overdoing it, and making questionable decisions that can quickly lead us down a wrong path, particularly when we have all the aforementioned vulnerabilities all around us and within our community. We need to support each other, and keep good influences around us.

Next week, I will discuss what’s going on in Guyana; the major mental health issues and types of drugs being abused. There will be a special focus on Bartica and Lethem, as my team and I (from the mental health unit) will be taking work trips there in the upcoming weeks.

If you have any questions or comments, please email them to caitlinvieira@gmail.com

OR bring them into the Chronicle Head Office at Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park.

I will be sure to respond to them in the coming weeks.

Suicide Help line Numbers: 223-0001, 223-0009, 623-4444, 600-7896. Never be afraid to seek help.

Say ‘yes’ to life and ‘no’ to drugs! Always!

Caitlin Vieira is a Psychologist and addiction specialist at the Georgetown Public Hospital, Woodlands Hospital and the Guyana Inter-agency Suicide Prevention Helpline.