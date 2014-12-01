Black Friday in Guyana is February 16, 1962

SOMETIMES I agree with some of the things the Peeper of the local tabloid writes, such as “The thing I will never even attempt to understand is the Black Friday thing in Guyana, and the Summer Classes thing in Guyana and the Halloween thing in Guyana.” It is like the PNC trying to run as far as possible from the PNC, so we have PNC/R then, when that didn’t work out we had PNC/RIG and that made matters worse for the PNC, so now we have APNU; and to this day not even PNC members know what is APNU, and this is why the majority of Guyanese call it CRAPNU.

Black Friday for Guyanese living in Guyana is Friday, February 16, 1962, when PNC rioters and arsonists took to the streets of Georgetown in collusion with the UF to loot and burn mostly East Indian businesses, and remove an elected PPP Premier, Dr. Cheddi Jagan and his Government, with the blessing of UK and U.S.

I heard one lady talking about how her son attended Summer Classes in Guyana. I had to ask when it is winter in Guyana, and when is summer. The poor lady did not know how to answer that, so all she said was, “Is people calling it Summer Class.”

In all my life living in Guyana, I never heard of it until my friend told me she got sick and could not attend the Halloween Party she was invited to. Well, what I love most about Guyanese is that Guyanese are not foreign-minded people, but Guyanese are foreign currency-minded people.

You go to the market and look at the price of even a mango, and wonder how these vendors worked out their prices; if it was according to U.S. currency exchange.

You try to rent a room and see the prices they calling for, and if you ask why it is so expensive to rent a little room, the owner asks you how much you think you would have to pay for a room that size in the US.

Well, you dare not tell a Guyanese that this is Guyana and not the US, because, right away they will tell you God bless the US; but you will never hear a Guyanese saying God Bless Guyana.

