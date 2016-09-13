2 held for teacher’s death

THE murder of Guyanese school teacher Marisha Bowen may have been the tragic result of a triangular love affair and two persons including a female are being questioned by The Bahamas police in relation to the incident.According to a report in the Bahamas Tribune, police sources on the island are probing the love affair as a possible motive in the fatal stabbing of the 35-year old C W Saunders Baptist School teacher who was found dead with a single stab wound on Friday morning.

The woman was three months pregnant at the time of her death, the report stated.

The Tribune said that while police have confirmed that a man is assisting police in connection with the murder, the publication was told that a woman is also being questioned over the incident.

The man helping police is a native of Africa, the report said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Leon Bethell said police were following a number of leads and had spoken to many people as they try to piece together evidence to bring the case to a close.

Bowen was found shortly after 08:00hrs on Friday in her apartment by other tenants of a complex on Read Sea Road, off Sumner Street, suffering from a single wound to the body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbours reportedly heard screaming from her apartment and it is believed to have led to the discovery of her body.

The former Brickdam Secondary School teacher moved to the island from Guyana several years ago. She joined the C W Saunders School in 2014 and was the mother of two children.