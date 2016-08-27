18 months for household theft

THEAWAN Andre Hardy, a 35-year-old resident of Patentia Squatting Area, West Bank Demerara, was on Friday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after he was found guilty by city magistrate Allan Wilson.According to the facts, on January 15, 2016, the virtual complainant Jenny Henry returned home at A&D Princess Street, Lodge and found the defendant, with whom she once shared a relationship in her house.

When she asked him what he was doing there, he said that he wanted her to drop the charges laid against him in a previous matter.

Henry then left the defendant downstairs and went up into the house to use the washroom. When she returned she noticed that her Samsung phone valued $60,000, one pair of jeans worth $4,000 and four boxer shorts valued $4,000 missing, along with the defendant.

Hardy had initially pleaded not guilty to the offence when his case was first heard.

He was previously sentenced to two months imprisonment by Magistrate Annette Singh after he was charged for assaulting Henry in April 2015.