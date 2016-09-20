18 fraud charges dismissed

CITY MAGISTRATE Judy Latchman on Monday dismissed 18 fraud charges against Sandy Balkaran.The prosecutor was asked by the Magistrate to close the case due to the absence of his witnesses. And the defence attorney told the court that the prosecutor had not provided evidence to make a prima facie case. The magistrate then dismissed the matters.

The 28-year-old housewife was accused of swindling more than $7M from her friend. According to the charges Balkaran of Duncan Street, Bel Air, Georgetown, is accused of defrauding Prakash Mangar of the money between March and April.

The court heard that the woman was given the money by several individuals on behalf of Mangar to purchase clothing for a boutique. But instead, Balkaran was alleged to have converted the money to her own use and benefit.