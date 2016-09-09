18% drop in serious crimes

The Guyana Police Force said it has recorded an 18% decrease in serious crimes at the end of August this year, relative to the same period last year.There was a 10% reduction in reports of murder; a 7% decrease in gun-related robberies; a 17% decrease in armed robberies where other instruments were used; a 9% decrease in robberies where no instruments were used; a 19% decrease in robberies with violence; a combined 40%decrease in break and enter and larceny, and burglary; a 20% decrease in rape; and a 38% decrease in larceny from the person.

In a statement the police said the relationship with the public and the police, is seemingly improving day by day because of the numerous community-related activities being conducted by its ranks, together with the regular Face-the- Community Meetings by Divisional Commanders and other Senior Officers.

“Exposure to training both locally and internationally, continues to be a top priority at all levels of the Force. To date eighty seven Officers and other ranks have benefitted from Overseas Training from India, China, USA, Russia, Argentina, Jamaica, etc. in (a) Financial Investigation, (b) Fingerprinting Identification, (c) Maritime Interdiction and Prosecution, (d) Countering Organised Crime, (e) Public Order Maintenance, (f) Cyber Training, (g) Footwear Impression and Identification, (h) Counteraction against Terrorism and Extremism, and (i) Surveillance and Counter Surveillance. Currently there are over two hundred and sixty ranks undergoing the Basic Recruit Training at the three Police Colleges.”

According to the police the COPs and Faith Community Network continues to assist significantly in invigilating and marking of the Learner Driver Theoretical Examinations. In terms of Juvenile Offenders, the police said to date they have dealt with three hundred and twenty one such cases country wide, including one hundred and eighty nine males and one hundred and thirty two females, who have been spared the ignominy of the Criminal Justice System, due to their intervention between the Complainants/Reporter, Victims and Police.

On the issue of traffic management, police said “unfortunately the Guyana Police Force has yet again seen an increase in road fatalities. Eighty-seven fatalities have been recorded at the end of August this year, which are seven more than the same period last year. There was a reduction in serious and minor accidents but again an increase in damage accidents. Speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol and inattentiveness continue to be the main causes of fatal accidents.“

Traffic Enforcement is continuous country-wide, with special emphasis on driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, music/breach of condition of road service licence, overloaded minibuses and use of cellular phones, the Force said. Also the lecture to schools programme, and visible patrols at school areas are ongoing.

The Guyana Police Force said too that it has charged 48,585 persons with traffic offences so far this year. This includes 18,053 for speeding of which 7, 133 have been fined; 1,168 for driving under the influence of alcohol of which 268 have been fined; 1, 108 for unlicensed drivers of which 631 have been fined; 2, 016 for overloaded minibus of which 872 have been fined and 476 for using cell phones whist driving, of which 268 have been fined.