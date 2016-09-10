16th Annual DeSinco Trading 11-race cycle programme on today

CYCLE coach Hassan Mohamed will conduct the 16th Annua1 DeSinco Trading 11-race cycle programme under the company’s Degree brand today around the inner circuit of the National Park commencing at 09:00hrs.The feature event over 35-laps is open to Schoolboys, Novices and Invitational cyclists and will see veteran rider Junior Niles go all out to make a successful defence of the title he won last year in a time of one hour 18 minutes 22.77 seconds.

Niles, unlike last year, will this time around have to stave off the challenges of Team Evolution members such as Raul Leal, Orville Hinds, Michael Anthony and Marlon `Fishy’ Williams, who are all in good nick and who have been dominating the 2016 cycle season.

Apart from the Team Evolution members, Niles will also have to be wary of Hamzah Eastman, Andrew Hicks and Warren McKay among others.

Today, also, Niles will be defending the veterans’ Under-50 years five-lap title which he also won last year in a time of 12 minutes 45.48 seconds, but will once again get stiff competition from the likes of Kennard Lovell and Paul Cho-Wee-Nam.

Jamal John won last year’s 10-lap race for junior and juveniles in a time of 26 minutes 37.14 seconds and while he is in good form, he is sure to get keen opposition from Andrew Hicks, Raphael Leung, John, Akeem Wilkinson and Romello Crawford among others.

Last year, Oziah McAulley won the five-lap race for mountain bikers and could repeat the feat once more this year. His time for the event last year was 13 minutes 35.07 seconds.

Toshana Doris, who won the three-lap race for boys and girls 12-14 years old last year, is expected to be tested by a host of newcomers who recently completed the National Sports Commission’s eight-week `Teach Them Young’ programme that was organised by Mohamed.

A representative from DeSinco Trading is expected to witness the day’s activity as well as to assist with the presentation of prizes to the respective winners.