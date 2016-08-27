15 cops sacked for corruption, rape

SOME 15 ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have been dismissed this year on allegations of corruption and rape, acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine has said.Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Ramnarine said that for 2016, fifteen ranks were dismissed on allegations ranging from corruption to rape; and for 2015, twenty-one ranks had been interdicted for offences such as conspiracy to commit murder and assault.

For 2016, he noted, there has been an increase, as 24 ranks are already before the courts for offences such as attempted murder and assault. “Years ago, there was a big hue and cry as to whether we were competent; whether we were willing; whether we had it within us to investigate, charge and prosecute our own. That has also changed. In 2015, there were 12 ranks dismissed: seven for corruption, two for firearm-related offences, and two for narcotics-related offences, another one for assault,” Ramnarine said.

Ramnarine disclosed that 35 investigative officers from the Office of Professional Responsibility have benefited from the British-sponsored International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Programme (ICITAP), which has resulted in adaptation of a series on anti-corruption measures.

ICITAP works with foreign governments to develop professional and transparent law enforcement institutions that protect human rights, combat corruption, and reduce the threat of transnational crime and terrorism. ICITAP provides international development assistance that supports both national security and foreign policy objectives. ICITAP programmes are designed in partnership with the host countries, and program implementation methods include on-the-ground, pre-program assessments; program planning, management and review; curriculum development; classroom training, seminars, and workshops; internships; equipment donations; donor coordination; and on-the-job training and mentoring provided by embedded long-term advisors.

The commissioner also touched on the accessibility of the police to the public, noting that at present more senior officers are interfacing with citizens. He said the Force is more of a public force, as previously senior officers were inaccessible to members of the public.