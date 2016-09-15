Top Story
Thursday, 15 September 2016
The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) Early Savers Club bursary awardees Ishmael Tang with 512 marks, Rachel Bissoondial with 503 marks, Ridhwaan Kassim with 513 marks, Tarico Henry with 519 marks, Ruth Benjamin with 503 marks, Dequon Burnett with 522 marks, Renique Nelson with 512 marks, Reanell Holder with 507 marks, Afeefaj London with 525 marks, Hansvahini Maraj with 516 marks, Omkar Persaud with 513 marks, Ashantie Singh with 522 marks, Maria Erica Benjamin with 516 marks, Yoshoda Hansraj with 517 marks, and Shivesh Mohamed with 523 marks. (Clestine Juan)
12 receive GBTI bursary awards

September 14, 2016

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on Wednesday presented bursary awards to 12 members of its Early Savers Club who were successful at the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).Speaking at the Bank’s Kingstown, Georgetown office, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Leslyn Edwards-Charles congratulated the young awardees and urged them to continue to strive for excellence. “Do not waste time in school, be dedicated to your studies and all the hard work will pay off,” she said.

Assistant Manager (Research and Planning), Sean Noel also congratulated the students and acknowledged that they would have made significant sacrifices to achieve their excellent scores.

The students awarded this year were Anthony Ferreira, Aryan Singh, Jonathan Arjune, Muhammad Boodhoo, Harshani Danpaul, Jonelle Hopkinson, Lemuel Assing, Alieya Ali, Rebekah Gharbaran, Vinaya Chatterdeo, Anjali Maharaj and Monesh Ramrup.

