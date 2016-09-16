12 receive GBTI bursary awards

THE Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) on Wednesday presented bursary awards to 12 members of its Early Savers Club who were successful at the recent National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA).Speaking at the Bank’s Kingstown, Georgetown office, Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Leslyn Edwards-Charles congratulated the young awardees and urged them to continue to strive for excellence. “Do not waste time in school, be dedicated to your studies and all the hard work will pay off,” she said.

Assistant Manager (Research and Planning), Sean Noel also congratulated the students and acknowledged that they would have made significant sacrifices to achieve their excellent scores.

The students awarded this year were Anthony Ferreira, Aryan Singh, Jonathan Arjune, Muhammad Boodhoo, Harshani Danpaul, Jonelle Hopkinson, Lemuel Assing, Alieya Ali, Rebekah Gharbaran, Vinaya Chatterdeo, Anjali Maharaj and Monesh Ramrup.