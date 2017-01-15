CLOSE
Monday, January 16, 2017
Hampton Apartment
Qualfon – Top Left(535×90)
A&M collections

News

-
0
--Dharmic Sabha declares ‘zero tolerance’ THIEVES struck West Coast Berbice on Saturday evening, breaking into a Mandir at Number Three Village, ransacking the place and...

-
0
THE Masterclass Institute will be hosting Guyana’s first ever Digital Wealth Summit on February 4th, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel, in Kingston Georgetown.Founder of...

-
0
NEW Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, is familiarising herself with the Ministry and as part of that process has paid a visit to the...

-
0
---to help meet foreign demand for local honey THE Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) is calling on the public to help scale-up production in our...

-
0
By CLIFFORD KRAUSS GUYANA, the tiny English-speaking South American country, is poised to become the next big oil producer in the Western Hemisphere, attracting the attention and investment dollars...

Sports

Sports

-
0
SOME of the tributes were long, others were short. No one,however,were teary-eyed but rather filled with laughter on hearing stories of a steel-willed, kind-hearted...

Christmas guide

Courts

Editorials

-

Letters

Subscribe to Guyana Chronicle Online

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Paid Advertisement

Sleep Inn – Side Bar 1 (324×270)
Netsurf Telecom Side Bar 1 (324×270)

Paid Advertisement

Guyana Revenue Authority – Side Bar 2 (324×270)
Carib Vision Sidebar – 320×270

Chronicle TV

Columns

Pepper Pot

Join us on Facebook

Guyana Chronicle

5 hours ago

Guyana Chronicle

Photo of the Day: Parika shores by Adrian Persaud ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Guyana Chronicle

6 hours ago

Guyana Chronicle

Guyana Chronicle updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook
© 2016 | Developed by LogicDesignz | Maintained by the MIS Department