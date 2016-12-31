CLOSE
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Qualfon – Top Left(535×90)
A&M collections

News

-
0
A TEAM from the Government, the parliamentary Opposition, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the Guyana Agricultural and Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association...

-
0
A Linden-based contractor has been hired and work has commenced to fix several breakages on the highway that occurred due to erosion during recent...

-
0
RESIDENTS of the squatting community of Andyville, Wismar, Linden, who earlier in the year pleaded with the relevant authorities to provide them with electricity...

-
0
NOW that 2016 is over, it is time we pay attention to moving on and forward with great hope and enthusiasm to make 2017...

-
0
BY now, many would have already set their New Year’s resolutions, while some would have already had the last year cook-up, with some now...

Sports

Sports

-
0
- Admits that the decline in performance of our senior teams in ODI and Test cricket has been slow and painful DIRECTOR of the West...

Christmas guide

Courts

Editorials

Letters

Subscribe to Guyana Chronicle Online

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Paid Advertisement

Sleep Inn – Side Bar 1 (324×270)
Netsurf Telecom Side Bar 1 (324×270)

Paid Advertisement

Guyana Revenue Authority – Side Bar 2 (324×270)
Carib Vision Sidebar – 320×270

Chronicle TV

Columns

Pepper Pot

Join us on Facebook

Guyana Chronicle

21 hours ago

Guyana Chronicle

Guyana Chronicle updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook
© 2016 | Developed by LogicDesignz | Maintained by the MIS Department