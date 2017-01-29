Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
Ramjattan gives AFC ministers ‘thumbs up’
THE Alliance For Change (AFC) top executive, Khemraj Ramjattan, has contended that the party in partnership with the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU)...
Baby, parents injured in accident
A COUPLE and their infant child narrowly escaped death Saturday evening when the motorcycle on which they were travelling collided with a motor car...
City Constabulary short of staff
-- but will help parking meter patrolling teams THE parking meter system that has been implemented recently is expected to have an adverse effect on...
Overpaid taxes must be repaid by GRA
– chairman of Banks DIH tells AGM BANKS DIH is sticking to its position that it should benefit from a reassessment of the consumption taxes...
Smart City clamps former President’s vehicle
A TEAM of officials from Smart City Solutions on Saturday saw it necessary to clamp the wheels of the vehicle belonging to former President...
Serena beats Venus to set Grand Slam record
…back to No.1 with title 23 By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE,(Reuters)-Serena Williams reigned supreme in tennis's great sibling rivalry, edging an emotion-charged clash with sister Venus to...