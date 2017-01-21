Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
ASL to operate MARDS airstrip …pumps US$10M into upgrade
A Lease agreement was on Friday signed by representatives of the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Services (MARDS) and Air Services Ltd.The agreement follows an...
Central Bank reassures: no shortage of foreign currency
THE Bank of Guyana has assured the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) that there is no shortage foreign currency and produced evidence which...
Bulkan balks at PPP’s “manipulation” of regional officials
Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan has dismissed as propaganda assertions appearing in certain sections of the media that opposition dominated regional councils were deliberately...
Chinese ambassador calls on Attorney General
NEW Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Cui Jianchun earlier this week paid a courtesy visit to the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs at...
U.S. Judge assists in reducing backlog of High Court cases
- says mediation and case management important in the process WITH more than 10,000 backlogged cases before the High Court, a United States Judge is...
We will give a 100per cent, says skipper Johnson
- …Squad well prepared for the challenge-coaches Crandon and Griffith GUYANA has not won a regional one-day title in almost 12 years, but skipper of...