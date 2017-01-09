CLOSE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Hampton Apartment
Qualfon – Top Left(535×90)
A&M collections

News

-
0
A SHOEMAKER of Mackenzie, Linden was arrested Saturday evening after a search of his premises unearthed three kilograms of Cannabis and several items suspected...

-
0
--Coomacka, other residents worry about their safety   A BUILDUP of sand and other debris on the upper Demerara River, near the mining community of Coomacka,...

-
0
CITIZENS will continue to benefit from high standards of service with the certification of 10 laboratories by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).A laboratory...

-
1
POLICE ranks in Region Eight were recently treated to a special party by popular businessman Roger Hinds, where they received gifts as part of...

-
0
-- it is a matter of principle, says Granger PRESIDENT David Granger on Sunday said his Government’s act of removing the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre...

Sports

Sports

-
0
By Brian Homewood (REUTERS)-FIFA has proposed merging the CONCACAF and South American qualifiers as part of its plans to expand the 2026 World Cup, a...

Christmas guide

Courts

Editorials

Letters

Subscribe to Guyana Chronicle Online

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Paid Advertisement

Sleep Inn – Side Bar 1 (324×270)
Netsurf Telecom Side Bar 1 (324×270)

Paid Advertisement

Guyana Revenue Authority – Side Bar 2 (324×270)
Carib Vision Sidebar – 320×270

Chronicle TV

Columns

Pepper Pot

Join us on Facebook

Guyana Chronicle

7 hours ago

Guyana Chronicle

Photo of the day: An elevated view of the bridge at the Good Hope/Supenaam Ferry Stelling. [Tajeram Mohabir photo] ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Guyana Chronicle

7 hours ago

Guyana Chronicle

Guyana Chronicle updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook
© 2016 | Developed by LogicDesignz | Maintained by the MIS Department