Guyana Chronicle

Usain Bolt stripped of relay gold medal from 2008 Olympics in doping case of teammate Nesta Carter.



This is a breaking news story. More information will be added soon. ... See MoreSee Less Usain Bolt stripped of relay gold medal from 2008 Olympics guyanachronicle.com

The Mexico-based cement giant, CEMEX, says it has acquired enough shares to take control of the Trinidad-based Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) after shareholders accepted its latest offer made earlier this month.



The company said it would pay in excess of US$79 million to take control of the company, which has operations in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and Barbados. ... See MoreSee Less Mexican cement giant takes over Trinidad Cement Limited guyanachronicle.com

The new US president is expected to sign several executive orders regarding immigration and border security over the next few days. They are likely to include the “extreme vetting” of people coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa. ... See MoreSee Less Donald Trump: ‘We will build Mexico border wall’ guyanachronicle.com [BBC] – Donald Trump has said a “big day” is planned on national security, including an announcement to build a wall on the border between the US and Mexico. The new US president …

Ten people have died and more than 50 are wounded after a car bomb and gun attack at a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a senior minister has said.



The attack took place at the Dayah hotel, where some members of parliament were thought to be staying, police said on Wednesday. Somali security minister Abdirizak Omar Mohamed said the four attackers had been killed by security forces. ... See MoreSee Less Gunmen launch fatal Somali hotel attack guyanachronicle.com [BBC] – Ten people have died and more than 50 are wounded after a car bomb and gun attack at a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, a senior minister has said. The attack took place at the …