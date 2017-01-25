Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
Gunmen pounce on South Ruimveldt supermarket
FOUR armed bandits attacked the newly opened Convenience Supermarket, located at Lot 49, Aubrey Barker Street, South Ruimveldt Gardens, on Wednesday morning.An employee of...
GRA to contest Banks DIH $28B law suit
THE Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday said it is prepared to “vigorously contest” the lawsuit filed by local beverage company, Banks DIH Limited,...
‘Anaconda’ fires attorney —results in adjournment of Bartica Massacre trial
THE Bartica Massacre High Court trial has been adjourned to Thursday morning after one of the three accused Dennis Williams called “Anaconda” did not...
Attorney General dismisses criticism of interference
-- says judiciary was ‘emasculated’ by PPP/C Administration Dismissing criticisms that he has been interfering in matters of the Judiciary, Attorney General Basil Williams has...
Men found with AK 47 to be charged today
THE three men who were arrested Sunday night at a house in Campbellville with one AK-47 assault rifle and one 9mm handgun will be...
Bolt and Jamaica team stripped of 2008 relay gold
By Karolos Grohmann (REUTERS) - Jamaica's Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games' sprint...