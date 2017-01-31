Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
No VAT on air travel for hinterland residents
…gov’t warns against price gouging Hinterland residents are exempted from paying VAT on air travel, a top airline official has clarified amid concerns over the...
Bandits snatch $6M from ECD businessman
TWO bandits armed with handguns robbed a businessman of $6M cash at his Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara home Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate that the...
GTT to absorb 14% VAT on DSL services
…but mobile data now attracts VAT THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company said that it will absorb the 14% VAT on its DSL services, but...
More people making use of decentralised passport service
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix said more persons are now able to access passports and other civic documents since the service was decentralised. In an...
GRA clarifies VAT on parking meters
Officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), led by Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia and Deputy Commissioner-General Hema Khan, met with representatives of Smart City Solutions...
JADCO imposes one-year ban on Russell
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – West Indies Twenty20 star, Andre Russell, was yesterday ruled out of several major upcoming global tournaments after being slapped with...