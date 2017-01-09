Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
News
- All
- Against the Grain
- Arts & Culture
- Arts & Entertainment
- Beauty Tips
- Business
- Classified
- Columns
- Consumer Conern
- Courts
- Crime
- Dentist Speaks
- Direct Answers
- Editorial
- Eye on Guyana
- Features
- FYI
- Health & Fitness
- Hind's Sight
- International
- Lead Stories
- Letters
- News
- Opinions
- Our Environment
- Pepperpot
- Picture Of The Day
- Politics
- Psychologist
- Regional
- Sports
- Straight Talk
- Talking Culture
- TOP STORY
- Towards a Good Life
- Trending Now
- Truth be Told
- Video
- World
More
Shoemaker arrested for narco possession
A SHOEMAKER of Mackenzie, Linden was arrested Saturday evening after a search of his premises unearthed three kilograms of Cannabis and several items suspected...
Sandbanks rendering upper Demerara River virtually unnavigable
--Coomacka, other residents worry about their safety A BUILDUP of sand and other debris on the upper Demerara River, near the mining community of Coomacka,...
10 medical labs certified
CITIZENS will continue to benefit from high standards of service with the certification of 10 laboratories by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS).A laboratory...
Mahdia cops feted for holiday
POLICE ranks in Region Eight were recently treated to a special party by popular businessman Roger Hinds, where they received gifts as part of...
Red House saga… All presidents must be recognised
-- it is a matter of principle, says Granger PRESIDENT David Granger on Sunday said his Government’s act of removing the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre...
Sports
- All
- Against the Grain
- Arts & Culture
- Arts & Entertainment
- Beauty Tips
- Business
- Classified
- Columns
- Consumer Conern
- Courts
- Crime
- Dentist Speaks
- Direct Answers
- Editorial
- Eye on Guyana
- Features
- FYI
- Health & Fitness
- Hind's Sight
- International
- Lead Stories
- Letters
- News
- Opinions
- Our Environment
- Pepperpot
- Picture Of The Day
- Politics
- Psychologist
- Regional
- Sports
- Straight Talk
- Talking Culture
- TOP STORY
- Towards a Good Life
- Trending Now
- Truth be Told
- Video
- World
More
FIFA proposes Americas-wide qualifying contest for 2026, says official
By Brian Homewood (REUTERS)-FIFA has proposed merging the CONCACAF and South American qualifiers as part of its plans to expand the 2026 World Cup, a...