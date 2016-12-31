Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
Consultations under way …to determine future of sugar industry
A TEAM from the Government, the parliamentary Opposition, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), the Guyana Agricultural and Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the National Association...
Corrective works commence on Linden Highway
A Linden-based contractor has been hired and work has commenced to fix several breakages on the highway that occurred due to erosion during recent...
Andyville still to be regularised
RESIDENTS of the squatting community of Andyville, Wismar, Linden, who earlier in the year pleaded with the relevant authorities to provide them with electricity...
Goodbye 2016, hello 2017
NOW that 2016 is over, it is time we pay attention to moving on and forward with great hope and enthusiasm to make 2017...
Nothing new for the new year
BY now, many would have already set their New Year’s resolutions, while some would have already had the last year cook-up, with some now...
Amateurs don’t beat professionals, says WICB’s director Conde Riley
- Admits that the decline in performance of our senior teams in ODI and Test cricket has been slow and painful DIRECTOR of the West...