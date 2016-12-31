THE Government of Guyana has taken possession of the state-owned Red House one day after President David Granger ordered the revocation of a 99-year lease of the property granted under the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) administration in 2012. And a conservatory order which was sought by Chairman of the Management Committee of the Cheddi Jagan Research Inc., Hydar Ally, preventing this was not granted by the High Court on Friday. ... See MoreSee Less Red House back with gov’t guyanachronicle.com -court did not grant order to prevent eviction THE Government of Guyana has taken possession of the state-owned Red House one day after President David Granger ordered the revocation of a 99-year l…

A THREE-YEAR-OLD girl was on Friday morning burnt to death in a house at Triumph Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while six persons have been left homeless. Dead is Bianca Sancho, who died while asleep in the two-storey wooden structure where she lived with her parents and siblings. According to the police, an investigation has been launched into the fire which reportedly began about 07:00hrs. ... See MoreSee Less Three-year-old dies in early-morning fire guyanachronicle.com A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy was on Friday morning burnt to death in a house at Triumph Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while six persons have been left homeless.

GOLD declaration for 2016 has reached a record high of 705,000 ounces as at the close of business on Friday.When contacted, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MNRE), Simona Broomes, confirmed the historic declaration and dubbed 2016 “a good year”. She told Guyana Chronicle that the increase in gold declaration is a manifestation of the true potential of the industry, and is the collaborative efforts of miners and the MNRE. ... See MoreSee Less Gold tops 700,000 ozs guyanachronicle.com GOLD declaration for 2016 has reached a record high of 705,000 ounces as at the close of business on Friday.