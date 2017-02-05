Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
News
- All
- Against the Grain
- Arts & Culture
- Arts & Entertainment
- Beauty Tips
- Business
- Classified
- Columns
- Consumer Conern
- Courts
- Crime
- Dentist Speaks
- Direct Answers
- Editorial
- Eye on Guyana
- Features
- FYI
- Health & Fitness
- Hind's Sight
- International
- Lead Stories
- Letters
- News
- Opinions
- Our Environment
- Pepperpot
- Picture Of The Day
- Politics
- Psychologist
- Regional
- Sports
- Straight Talk
- Talking Culture
- TOP STORY
- Towards a Good Life
- Trending Now
- Truth be Told
- Video
- World
More
Bank employee dies in accident
A 29-year-old mother of one died on Saturday morning after the car she was driving slammed into an electrical pole at Seawell Village, Corentyne,...
US Embassy prohibits staff from flying with Insel Air
…cites safety concerns THE United States Embassy in Curacao is advising US citizens that the embassy has temporarily prohibited staff from flying with Dutch Caribbean...
Expand horizon — entrepreneurs urged to embrace ICT in marketing their businesses
As the world advances rapidly, becoming more integrated technologically, Guyanese entrepreneurs are urged to embrace Information and Communications Technology (ICT). This was the charge of...
Outstanding doctor Enid Denbow passes
RENOWNED daughter of the soil and one of Guyana’s outstanding medical practitioners, Dr Enid Denbow passed away on Wednesday at the age of 95. Dr...
Gov’t exploring one-year concessionary agreement for miners
HAVING met with miners to provide clarity on tax-reporting regulations recently, the Government is currently exploring a renewable one-year concessionary agreement for items, including...
Sports
- All
- Against the Grain
- Arts & Culture
- Arts & Entertainment
- Beauty Tips
- Business
- Classified
- Columns
- Consumer Conern
- Courts
- Crime
- Dentist Speaks
- Direct Answers
- Editorial
- Eye on Guyana
- Features
- FYI
- Health & Fitness
- Hind's Sight
- International
- Lead Stories
- Letters
- News
- Opinions
- Our Environment
- Pepperpot
- Picture Of The Day
- Politics
- Psychologist
- Regional
- Sports
- Straight Talk
- Talking Culture
- TOP STORY
- Towards a Good Life
- Trending Now
- Truth be Told
- Video
- World
More
Colours/ Guinness Greatest in the Streets football
Eight teams cut on West Dem opening night THE Colours/ Guinness Greatest in the Street East and West Bank Demerara football tournament got off to...