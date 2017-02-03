Guyana Chronicle

Lead Stories
650 Wales workers retained …to be transported daily for duty at Uitvlugt
The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) on Wednesday met with a delegation from the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and the workers’...
Caught red-handed
-- Cevon’s illegally dumping waste in Linden Private garbage collection and waste management company Cevon’s Waste Management, is in hot water after the Linden’s Mayor...
Albouystown man robbed, shot dead
A man was gunned down Thursday morning in Albouystown after two men on bicycle robbed him of his gold chain at Lot 252, Independence...
M&CC clamps down on businessman …seizes materials over illegal construction
THE Mayor and City Council (M&CC) on Thursday seized construction materials, including concrete blocks and sand, belonging to Stain Masters, on the grounds that...
Cyclist killed in Bagotville accident
An unidentified cyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a minibus bearing registration number BKK 9004, overtook another vehicle and slammed into him on the...
2017 Limacol round-robin knock-out football:
Milerock stunned, Western Tigers overpower Eagles 1-0 A TEN-MAN Milerock team were on Wednesday evening stunned when they were beaten 1-0 by Grove Hi-Tech in...