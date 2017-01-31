CLOSE
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
Hampton Apartment
Qualfon – Top Left(535×90)
A&M collections

News

-
0
…gov’t warns against price gouging Hinterland residents are exempted from paying VAT on air travel, a top airline official has clarified amid concerns over the...

-
0
TWO bandits armed with handguns robbed a businessman of $6M cash at his Chateau Margot, East Coast Demerara home Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate that the...

-
0
…but mobile data now attracts VAT THE Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company said that it will absorb the 14% VAT on its DSL services, but...

-
0
Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix said more persons are now able to access passports and other civic documents since the service was decentralised. In an...

-
0
Officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), led by Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia and Deputy Commissioner-General Hema Khan, met with representatives of Smart City Solutions...

Sports

Sports

-
0
KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – West Indies Twenty20 star, Andre Russell, was yesterday ruled out of several major upcoming global tournaments after being slapped with...

Christmas guide

Courts

Editorials

Letters

Subscribe to Guyana Chronicle Online

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Paid Advertisement

Sleep Inn – Side Bar 1 (324×270)

Paid Advertisement

Guyana Revenue Authority – Side Bar 2 (324×270)
Carib Vision Sidebar – 320×270

Chronicle TV

Columns

Pepper Pot

Join us on Facebook

Guyana Chronicle

8 hours ago

Guyana Chronicle

Guyana Chronicle updated their profile picture. ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

View on Facebook
© 2016 | Developed by LogicDesignz | Maintained by the MIS Department